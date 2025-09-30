Police in the USA stopped world boxing champion Terence Crawford at gunpoint

Early on Sunday morning, Terence Crawford, unified world boxing champion in the junior welterweight division, was involved in an unexpected police stop of his car in downtown Omaha. The incident occurred just hours after a large parade celebrating his victory over Canelo Alvarez and his 38th birthday. This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement, officers noticed a vehicle driving erratically around 1:30 AM. During the driver's check, police found a pistol on the floor on the driver's side and ordered all four passengers out of the car at gunpoint.

The driver was later identified as the famous boxer Crawford, and he was issued a ticket for reckless driving. One of the passengers, a member of the boxer's security detail, had a legal firearm. Police confirmed that all passengers had the legal right to carry weapons. At Crawford's request, the police chief and a lieutenant arrived at the scene.

Kasim Shabazz, Crawford's head of security, described the moment as terrifying in a comment to WOWT NBC Omaha:

"I thought we were preparing to lose our lives... It was a nightmare."

Omaha Mayor John Ewing stated that he supports the internal investigation initiated by Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and emphasized the importance of trust between the community and law enforcement.

I recognize the seriousness of what happened and how important trust is between law enforcement and our community, which indicates the need for constant vigilance in building relationships. – said Ewing.

He added: "Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has promised an internal investigation, which I support and want to be full and thorough. We will gather all the facts and be transparent with the public about our findings."

Crawford, a hometown hero, is active in his boxing academy for at-risk children. He has a record of 42 wins with no losses, including 31 knockouts, and became the first male boxer to win three titles in a unified division.

The city will conduct an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the incident, which overshadowed the celebration of the outstanding athlete.

Omaha must remember this important day as a good one, while we seek answers to how it ended. Meanwhile, we must ensure that every resident, no matter who they are, feels safe and respected in Omaha. – emphasized Ewing.

Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily Mail