Iconic French actress Brigitte Bardot underwent surgery, doctors are monitoring her condition - Media

Iconic French actress Brigitte Bardot has been hospitalized. She underwent surgery and is now recovering, and doctors will continue to monitor her condition, UNN reports, citing the Daily Mail.

Details

Brigitte was at her home in Saint-Tropez when she was hospitalized in Toulon.

It was reported that she underwent surgery and is now recovering, and doctors will continue to monitor her condition.

Addendum

In July 2023, it was reported that Brigitte suffered from breathing problems due to the high temperatures in Saint-Tropez that summer. She received medical attention at her home in the south of France after experiencing difficulty breathing.

Bernard d'Ormale, the actress's husband, told Var-Matin at the time: "Around 9 a.m., Brigitte had trouble breathing," and described the health scare as a "respiratory disturbance."

He said: "(Her breathing) was stronger than usual, but she didn't lose consciousness. Let's call it a moment of respiratory disturbance."

Medics gave Brigitte oxygen, and they "stayed to monitor her" for some time before leaving the actress's home.

Bernard shared: "Like all people of a certain age, she can no longer tolerate the heat. It happens at 88 years old. She shouldn't make unnecessary efforts."

91-year-old Brigitte Bardot hospitalized in a private clinic in Toulon - Media