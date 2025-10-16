91-year-old Brigitte Bardot hospitalized in a private clinic in Toulon - Media

Legendary French actress and singer Brigitte Bardot is in a hospital in Toulon due to serious health problems. For the past three weeks, the 91-year-old star has been undergoing treatment at the private clinic Saint-Jean, where she was admitted after having to leave her own estate in Saint-Tropez. This was reported by the publication Nice-Matin, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, Bardot underwent surgery due to a serious illness. She is expected to be discharged in the coming days, but her condition remains alarming.

Reference

Brigitte Bardot is a legendary French actress, model, and activist, a symbol of cinema in the 1950s and 1960s. Born on September 28, 1934, in Paris. She became famous for her roles in the films "And God Created Woman" and "Jules and Jim." In the 1970s, she retired from cinema and dedicated her life to animal protection, founding her own foundation.

Brigitte Bardot starred in approximately 47 feature films. As for music, she recorded about 30 songs, most of which were popular in France in the 1950s and 1960s.

