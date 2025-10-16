$41.760.01
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
09:20 AM • 22635 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
October 16, 07:59 AM • 35009 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 57070 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
October 16, 06:35 AM • 20662 views
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
October 16, 05:41 AM • 37823 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 29765 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 25139 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 35096 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 55208 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
The cause of death of legendary boxer Hatton has been named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

Former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton died at the age of 46 on September 14, his body was found hanged in his own home. The investigation officially recognized hanging as the preliminary cause of death.

The investigation has revealed the cause of death of the famous boxer Hatton. Former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton died at the age of 46 on September 14: his body was found hanged in his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester. This was reported by the investigation, according to Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

Hatton's body was discovered by his manager and long-time friend Paul Speak on September 14, when he arrived to take the athlete to a flight to Dubai. According to Speak, Hatton was last seen by his family members on September 12, and he looked well. The next day, the boxer did not show up for an event he was expected at.

The manager said that when he entered the house, he initially thought Hatton had simply overslept. However, upon finding him "unresponsive" with a ligature around his neck, he called the police and ambulance. 

Diane Keaton's family revealed the cause of her death at 7916.10.25, 12:22 • 2382 views

Speak emphasized that before his death, Hatton was in good condition and was planning trips to boxing events, and also wanted to spend time with his daughters at an Oasis concert. In addition, Hatton was preparing for a fight in Dubai against Eisa Al Dah.

The investigation officially recognized the preliminary cause of death as hanging. The case was opened and adjourned until March 20 next year for further investigation by Senior Coroner Alison Match. The coroner noted that she needed full police materials and testimony from Hatton's family doctor to establish all the circumstances of the tragedy.

Won a number of Grammys and fought cancer: one of the most influential R&B artists D'Angelo died14.10.25, 22:32 • 4338 views

