The cause of death of legendary boxer Hatton has been named

The investigation has revealed the cause of death of the famous boxer Hatton. Former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton died at the age of 46 on September 14: his body was found hanged in his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester. This was reported by the investigation, according to Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

Hatton's body was discovered by his manager and long-time friend Paul Speak on September 14, when he arrived to take the athlete to a flight to Dubai. According to Speak, Hatton was last seen by his family members on September 12, and he looked well. The next day, the boxer did not show up for an event he was expected at.

The manager said that when he entered the house, he initially thought Hatton had simply overslept. However, upon finding him "unresponsive" with a ligature around his neck, he called the police and ambulance.

Speak emphasized that before his death, Hatton was in good condition and was planning trips to boxing events, and also wanted to spend time with his daughters at an Oasis concert. In addition, Hatton was preparing for a fight in Dubai against Eisa Al Dah.

The investigation officially recognized the preliminary cause of death as hanging. The case was opened and adjourned until March 20 next year for further investigation by Senior Coroner Alison Match. The coroner noted that she needed full police materials and testimony from Hatton's family doctor to establish all the circumstances of the tragedy.

