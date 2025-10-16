Diane Keaton's family revealed the cause of her death at 79

Diane Keaton's family confirmed the true cause of the famous actress's death at the age of 79. Earlier, the family had requested privacy.

Details

Oscar winner, world-renowned actress Diane Keaton died of pneumonia on October 11 at the age of 79. This information was confirmed by her family. Keaton died due to a number of complications caused by pneumonia. The Hollywood star's loved ones also expressed their gratitude for the love and support shown:

The Keaton family is very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received in recent days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away on October 11 from pneumonia.

The family of the performer of the famous role in Francis Ford Coppola's film "The Godfather" shared a passion that was close to Keaton's heart:

She loved her animals and was unwavering in her support of the homeless community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or animal shelter would be a wonderful and much-appreciated tribute to her memory. - the message reads.

Reference

Diane Keaton was born in Los Angeles in 1946 to an engineer and an art photographer. At the age of 19, Keaton dropped out of college to pursue her calling. She received a scholarship to study drama in New York. She began her artistic career singing and dancing in the band The Roadrunners, which later made her one of the most important figures in cinema.

Her charisma, comedic talent, and unique style of dress made her one of Hollywood's most beloved stars. Keaton is known for her leading roles in Woody Allen's films, including "Annie Hall" (1977), for which she won an Oscar. She also played Kay, Michael Corleone's wife, in Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather" trilogy.

Recall

