Taylor Swift announced a new song "Patient Zero"

American singer Taylor Swift announced a new single, "Patient Zero," which will be released on September 25. The artist will present the new song less than a year after the release of the album "The Life of a Showgirl," E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

I have been eagerly waiting to tell you that my new single, "Patient Zero," will be released on September 25 (!!!!!!!!!!!!!) — Swift wrote on social media.

The announcement was preceded by numerous hints that the singer's fans interpreted as her traditional "Easter eggs." In particular, attention was drawn to Swift's appearance in a video sketch at the 2026 Emmy Awards ceremony on September 14.

Fans tried to decipher Swift's hints

During the sketch, the singer cryptically stated that what they were looking for was "hidden in plain sight." After that, fans speculated that Swift might be preparing a reissue of her debut album "Taylor Swift" or previously unreleased tracks from "Reputation."

New speculation emerged on September 21, when a hidden third page of a document was spotted on the artist's official website. The very next day, Swift revealed the secret by announcing the release of "Patient Zero."

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