"If necessary" — Trump responds on whether he will impose sanctions against Russia

US President Donald Trump said that, if necessary, he was prepared to invoke the "Graham Act," which concerns sanctions against Russia. Trump made the statement at the UN General Assembly, reports UNN.

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Last week, we passed the Graham Act. If necessary, we will apply the provisions of this law to stop the killings - Trump said.

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The US House of Representatives supported the Senate version of bill H.R. 5334, which provides for a significant strengthening of sanctions against Russia and the possibility of imposing tariffs of up to 100% on countries that purchase Russian energy resources.

Donald Trump signed a law expanding sanctions and tariffs against Russia and extending restrictions on Iran. The law allows tariffs of up to 100% on buyers of Russian energy resources.