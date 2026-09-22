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"If necessary" — Trump responds on whether he will impose sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 602 views

Trump said at the UN that, if necessary, he would invoke the Graham Act to stop the killings. The document strengthens sanctions and allows tariffs of up to 100%.

"If necessary" — Trump responds on whether he will impose sanctions against Russia

US President Donald Trump said that, if necessary, he was prepared to invoke the "Graham Act," which concerns sanctions against Russia. Trump made the statement at the UN General Assembly, reports UNN.

Details

Last week, we passed the Graham Act. If necessary, we will apply the provisions of this law to stop the killings

 - Trump said.

Additional information

The US House of Representatives supported the Senate version of bill H.R. 5334, which provides for a significant strengthening of sanctions against Russia and the possibility of imposing tariffs of up to 100% on countries that purchase Russian energy resources.

Donald Trump signed a law expanding sanctions and tariffs against Russia and extending restrictions on Iran. The law allows tariffs of up to 100% on buyers of Russian energy resources.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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