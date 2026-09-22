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Newly elected deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation are reportedly calling for Russian troops to be withdrawn from the Lyman direction – “ATESH”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7376 views

“ATESH” reported an undisclosed appeal by deputies to Belousov over losses near Lyman. There is no independent confirmation of the information.

Newly elected deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation are reportedly calling for Russian troops to be withdrawn from the Lyman direction – “ATESH”

A group of newly elected deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation is allegedly preparing a non-public appeal to Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, calling for the withdrawal of troops from problematic areas in the Lyman direction in Ukraine. This was stated by the partisan movement "ATESH," citing its own sources, reports UNN.

Details

According to the movement, the deputies in question are those whose relatives were killed in the war against Ukraine. They allegedly explain the need to withdraw the troops by heavy losses and problems with the command and control of Russian units.

Also, in the forthcoming appeal, as "ATESH" claims, the deputies criticize Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov and accuse the Russian military leadership of systematically distorting information about the situation at the front.

"ATESH" reported heavy Russian losses near Lyman

According to the movement, the situation is connected with fighting in the north of Donetsk region in the Lyman area, where the Defense Forces of Ukraine are conducting Operation "Vivaldi."

"They abandoned their positions and left their equipment behind." Biletskyi's Third Corps paralyzed Russia's elite Rubicon unit18.09.26, 19:05 • 14511 views

Agents of "ATESH" within the Russian "Center" Group of Forces claim that Ukrainian forces have a significant technological advantage in this area. In particular, Russian servicemen allegedly report that the Defense Forces are using new robotic systems that are inflicting significant losses on them.

There is currently no independent confirmation of the information that the deputies are preparing such an appeal.

Operation "Vivaldi": Ukraine regained control over 125 km² of territory20.09.26, 16:49 • 5344 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
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