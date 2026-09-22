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Macron and Trump discussed halting Ukrainian and Russian strikes on energy facilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6222 views

The leaders of France and the United States discussed a mutual moratorium by Ukraine and Russia on long-range strikes against energy facilities. Macron will present the proposal to Zelenskyy.

Macron and Trump discussed halting Ukrainian and Russian strikes on energy facilities

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed with US President Donald Trump a possible mutual moratorium on long-range strikes by Ukraine and Russia against energy facilities. Macron plans to raise the issue during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

Macron spoke about the talks after meeting with Trump in New York. The proposal concerns a possible halt to strikes against energy infrastructure by both sides.

Trump will pressure Zelenskyy in New York, demanding concessions regarding strikes on Russia – The Guardian21.09.26, 23:28 • 11710 views

Earlier, Trump called on Ukraine to halt attacks on Russian oil refineries, which caused fuel disruptions in Russia. Zelenskyy has so far refused to agree to such calls.

Macron will discuss the proposal with Zelenskyy

According to Bloomberg, the issue of strikes against Russia's energy sector is being discussed against the backdrop of a sharp rise in diesel fuel prices in the United States.

Macron and Trump also discussed France's possible participation in securing routes for Middle Eastern oil exports through the Red Sea. The French president said that Paris seeks to avoid further escalation following new Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia's energy infrastructure.

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