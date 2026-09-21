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Shahed-136

PrivatBank has put Dnipro-Arena up for auction for the third time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 594 views

PrivatBank is selling Dnipro-Arena and the training facility via Prozorro. The auction will take place on October 6, 2026, with a starting price of UAH 140.7 million.

PrivatBank has put Dnipro-Arena up for auction for the third time

PrivatBank has put one of Ukraine’s largest and newest sports arenas—the Dnipro-Arena—up for sale for the third time, together with its training base.  The auction will take place at the end of September via the Prozorro system. This was reported on PrivatBank’s website, UNN writes.

"PrivatBank has put one of the largest sports facilities in the city of Dnipro—the Dnipro-Arena football stadium—as well as a training base, up for an open auction in the Prozorro.Sale system. The starting price of the lot is UAH 140,701,416," the statement reads. 

The assets were acquired by the bank to settle debts under loans issued before the nationalization of PrivatBank and are not used in its core activities.

The auction date is October 6, 2026; the participation guarantee deposit is UAH 7,035,070.80 (5% of the lot’s starting price). You can submit a bid, participate in the auction, and follow the bidding process on the Prozorro.Sale website.

The sale of the Dnipro-Arena stadium and the training base is provided for by the Strategy and operational plan for managing distressed assets, approved by a decision of PrivatBank’s Supervisory Board.

The sale is conducted exclusively through an open competitive procedure, ensuring equal access for potential investors to participate in the auction and the formation of the asset’s market price based on the results of the bidding. 

"It is also important that potential buyers must not be under sanctions, be linked to jurisdictions with an unacceptably high level of risk, have committed corruption offenses, be involved in terrorist financing or money laundering, be registered in offshore zones with opaque ownership structures, or be affiliated with oligarchs and the bank’s former managers or owners," PrivatBank said.

"Dnipro-Arena" is a European-class football stadium in Dnipro with a capacity of 31,003  spectators, reconstructed and opened in 2008. The stadium is located at 7 Khersonska Street, Dnipro.

The complex includes a 105×68 m football pitch, changing rooms, warm-up halls, a gym, coaches’ rooms, facilities for media representatives and referees, a 296-seat VIP box, a 550-seat restaurant, and parking spaces for 19 buses and 326 cars. The pitch is equipped with heating and automatic irrigation systems, as well as lighting for evening matches.

The training base is located in a forest-park area of the Prydniprovsк residential district in the city of Dnipro. It was built in 1971 and reconstructed in 2010. The training base is located at 12 and 14 Mykhaila Didevycha Lane, Dnipro.

It consists of three artificial-turf pitches and four natural-grass pitches, a covered artificial-turf football field with stands for 506 spectators, a cottage settlement for footballers, and two office-and-residential buildings. The complex also includes a medical rehabilitation center, a conference hall, facilities for the coaching staff, a swimming pool, a gym, a sauna, and showers.

Supplement

"Dnipro-Arena" is a modern football stadium in the city of Dnipro, opened on September 14, 2008. The arena has a capacity of 31,003 seats. Construction of the facility lasted from 2005 to 2008 and was financed by FC Dnipro, which at the time belonged to businessman Ihor Kolomoisky, through PrivatBank, which is currently under investigation over a number of allegations. 

Until 2015, the arena was owned by the club and was actively used for Ukrainian Premier League matches, the 2009 Ukrainian Cup final, as well as Europa League home games. However, after the club’s financial problems—including debts to players, UEFA, and for the stadium’s construction—court proceedings began in 2016.

In December 2016, following the nationalization of PrivatBank, the stadium became state property as part of the assets transferred to settle debts. FC Dnipro ceased to exist as a professional team.

PrivatBank has repeatedly tried to sell the arena, but no interested buyers were found. The first attempt took place in 2022, and the most recent one in 2025. 

In total, the arena was put up for sale twice. 

PrivatBank sells Dnipro's largest stadium, Dnipro-Arena, and training base via Prozorro16.09.25, 17:12 • 6538 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Economy
Real estate
Ukrainian Premier League
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PrivatBank
Dnipro (city)