03:22 PM
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
02:08 PM
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
12:18 PM
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activistsPhoto
10:17 AM
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
10:07 AM
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
09:54 AM
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
September 16, 09:19 AM
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
September 16, 07:30 AM
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
03:22 PM
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast12:55 PM • 10553 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
10:07 AM
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 09:19 AM
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matchesSeptember 16, 08:08 AM • 32207 views
PrivatBank sells Dnipro's largest stadium, Dnipro-Arena, and training base via Prozorro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1304 views

PrivatBank is putting Dnipro-Arena and its training base up for sale through the Prozorro system at the end of September. The sale is taking place as part of the reduction in the volume of real estate received by the bank as collateral for loans before nationalization.

PrivatBank sells Dnipro's largest stadium, Dnipro-Arena, and training base via Prozorro

PrivatBank is putting up for sale one of the largest and newest sports arenas in Ukraine - "Dnipro-Arena" together with a training base. The auction will take place at the end of September through the Prozorro system. This was reported on the PrivatBank website, writes UNN.

Details

The sale will take place as part of the policy of reducing the volume of real estate that the bank received as collateral for loans even before nationalization.

The sale of one of the largest sports facilities in the city - the "Dnipro-Arena" stadium and the football training base with an indoor field - will take place through a transparent and open bidding procedure

- PrivatBank said in a statement.  

"Dnipro-Arena", opened in 2008 after a large-scale reconstruction on the eve of the 2012 European Championship, which took place in Poland and Ukraine. It is considered a European-class stadium, designed for 31 thousand spectators and equipped with modern infrastructure: from changing rooms and gyms to a VIP box for almost 300 seats and a restaurant for 550 visitors.  

PrivatBank case: SAP announced the completion of the investigation against Kolomoisky and five other individuals23.07.25, 15:47 • 64918 views

The football field has heating, an automatic watering system and powerful artificial lighting for evening matches. There are large modern parking areas for athletes, staff, and fans.

Along with the stadium, a training base in Prydniprovsk, located in a forest park area, will also go up for auction. The sports complex, built in 1971 and reconstructed in 2010, includes seven football fields (four grass and three artificial), an indoor arena for more than 500 spectators, as well as residential and office buildings.  

PrivatBank top managers' case: substantive hearing to begin on September 2514.08.25, 18:41 • 7668 views

On the territory there is a cottage town for players, a medical and rehabilitation center, conference rooms, gyms, a swimming pool and saunas.

Thus, two objects that have been an integral part of Dnipro's sports life for decades are being put up for sale at once. Their further fate will depend on the results of open bidding in the Prozorro system.

$700 million not received: international arbitration finally closed Kolomoisky's case against Ukraine08.08.25, 16:29 • 4267 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietySportsEconomy
Igor Kolomoisky
PrivatBank
Ukraine
Poland