PrivatBank sells Dnipro's largest stadium, Dnipro-Arena, and training base via Prozorro

PrivatBank is putting up for sale one of the largest and newest sports arenas in Ukraine - "Dnipro-Arena" together with a training base. The auction will take place at the end of September through the Prozorro system. This was reported on the PrivatBank website, writes UNN.

Details

The sale will take place as part of the policy of reducing the volume of real estate that the bank received as collateral for loans even before nationalization.

The sale of one of the largest sports facilities in the city - the "Dnipro-Arena" stadium and the football training base with an indoor field - will take place through a transparent and open bidding procedure - PrivatBank said in a statement.

"Dnipro-Arena", opened in 2008 after a large-scale reconstruction on the eve of the 2012 European Championship, which took place in Poland and Ukraine. It is considered a European-class stadium, designed for 31 thousand spectators and equipped with modern infrastructure: from changing rooms and gyms to a VIP box for almost 300 seats and a restaurant for 550 visitors.

The football field has heating, an automatic watering system and powerful artificial lighting for evening matches. There are large modern parking areas for athletes, staff, and fans.

Along with the stadium, a training base in Prydniprovsk, located in a forest park area, will also go up for auction. The sports complex, built in 1971 and reconstructed in 2010, includes seven football fields (four grass and three artificial), an indoor arena for more than 500 spectators, as well as residential and office buildings.

On the territory there is a cottage town for players, a medical and rehabilitation center, conference rooms, gyms, a swimming pool and saunas.

Thus, two objects that have been an integral part of Dnipro's sports life for decades are being put up for sale at once. Their further fate will depend on the results of open bidding in the Prozorro system.

