PrivatBank top managers' case: substantive hearing to begin on September 25

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1308 views

Former PrivatBank management will face trial for embezzling UAH 8.4 billion. The case concerns the withdrawal of funds abroad on the eve of the bank's nationalization.

PrivatBank top managers' case: substantive hearing to begin on September 25

The panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled for substantive consideration the case against the former management of "Privatbank", who are accused of embezzling over UAH 8.4 billion and withdrawing funds abroad on the eve of the financial institution's nationalization. This was reported by the SAP, writes UNN.

As UNN learned from its own sources, the individuals in question are:

• former chairman of the board of PrivatBank Oleksandr Dubilet;

• his deputies Volodymyr Yatsenko and Lyudmyla Shmalchenko;

• head of the interbank operations department Nadiia Konopkina;

• head of the financial management department Olena Bychikhina;

• head of the operational department Nataliia Onyshchenko.

Details

On August 14, 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine decided to begin a full review of the case against former top managers of PJSC CB "Privatbank". In the dock are the former chairman of the board, his first deputy, another deputy, and three heads of departments of the financial institution.

The first hearing is scheduled for September 25 of this year. According to the investigation, in December 2016, literally one day before the bank was officially declared insolvent, the executives, using forged documents, paid UAH 223 million from the bank's funds to two companies associated with them. The money was transferred in two tranches – UAH 85.2 million and UAH 136.8 million – after which it was withdrawn from Ukraine for the purpose of legalization.

In addition, NABU investigators and SAP prosecutors established that before the nationalization of the financial institution, the suspects organized the illegal write-off of over UAH 8.2 billion. This occurred by repaying the debts of foreign companies to Latvian AS "Privatbank" using funds from Ukrainian "Privatbank", which were placed on correspondent accounts in Latvia.

Recall

On September 6, 2023, the SAP prosecutor, based on the materials of the NABU pre-trial investigation, sent an indictment to the court against the former chairman of the board of "PJSC CB "Privatbank", his first deputy, deputy, and three heads of departments of the said bank.

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
PrivatBank
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Latvia
Ukraine