Ed Sheeran broke down in tears on stage and apologized after the scandal involving Macklemore
Kyiv • UNN
Ed Sheeran tearfully apologized at a concert in Philadelphia after Macklemore was removed from the tour. He also called the situation in Gaza catastrophic.
British singer Ed Sheeran broke down in tears during a concert in Philadelphia and publicly apologized amid the scandal that erupted after rapper Macklemore was removed from his U.S. tour. Reuters reports, according to UNN.
Details
The scandal erupted after Macklemore was removed from Sheeran's tour because of his pro-Palestinian statements. The decision drew criticism, and some artists withdrew from the concerts in solidarity with the rapper.
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During his performance on September 19, Sheeran emotionally addressed the audience and acknowledged that he had made mistakes. The singer was unable to hold back his tears onstage.
The scandal sparked a wave of criticism
Amid the controversy, Sheeran also spoke about the situation in Gaza, calling it catastrophic and unjustifiable.
Despite the criticism, some fans supported the musician after his public address. At the same time, the scandal surrounding the tour continued to fuel discussions about artists' positions on the war in the Middle East.
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