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Former Kremlin political prisoner Mykola Karpiuk killed at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1100 views

Mykola Karpiuk was killed at the age of 62 in a Russian drone strike. He was a co-founder of UNA-UNSO and returned from Russian captivity in 2019.

Former Kremlin political prisoner Mykola Karpiuk killed at the front

At the front, former Kremlin political prisoner and one of the founders of UNA-UNSO Mykola Karpiuk was killed in a Russian drone strike: he was 62. The death was reported by another well-known UNSO member, Armed Forces of Ukraine serviceman Ihor Mazur, known by the call sign "Topol", reports UNN.

Details

As Mazur noted, Karpiuk was killed on the birthday of another well-known member of UNA-UNSO, Oleksandr Muzychko, better known as "Sashko Bilyi." He was killed in March 2014 while being detained by officers of the Sokol special unit of Ukraine's Interior Ministry.

Yesterday (September 19 — ed.), on Sashko "Bilyi's" birthday, Mykola Karpiuk was killed by an enemy drone. Two men from Rivne, both had been members of the UNA-UNSO Leadership since the 1990s

 — Mazur noted.

Who was Mykola Karpiuk

Mykola Karpiuk was one of the leaders of Ukraine's nationalist movement in the early 1990s. He stood at the origins of the Ukrainian National Assembly — Ukrainian People's Self-Defense (UNA-UNSO), as part of which he took part in hostilities in Transnistria (against Moldova — ed.) and Abkhazia (on Georgia's side — ed.).

He was also one of the leaders of UNA-UNSO and headed its Rivne branch. He actively participated in the "Ukraine without Kuchma" campaign (for which he served 4.5 years in prison), the Orange Revolution, and the Revolution of Dignity.

In March 2014, he was abducted by Russian special services and taken to the russian federation. He was charged with a completely fabricated allegation of supposedly participating in the First Russian-Chechen War of 1994–1996.

In 2016, he was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison. According to human rights activists, confessions were extracted from Karpiuk and another defendant, Stanislav Klykh, through brutal torture.

In September 2019, as part of a major prisoner exchange, Karpiuk returned to Ukraine.

We remind you

At the front, serviceman and television professional Volodymyr Tyrtychnyi, who had been considered missing for more than two years, was killed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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