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“This will be a small catastrophe”: “Flash” warned of the threat posed by Russian satellites

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1664 views

Serhii Beskrestnov warned that russia may further develop the "Rassvet" satellite constellation to control drones and missiles. Ukraine must strengthen its electronic warfare capabilities in advance.

“This will be a small catastrophe”: “Flash” warned of the threat posed by Russian satellites

Russia may complete and use the "Rassvet" satellite constellation for online control of drones and missiles. This was stated by Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, Adviser to the President of Ukraine on the Development of Defense Technology Areas, reports UNN.

Details

I can see that many people were reassured by Russia's failures to put the "Rassvet" satellites into orbit. I am sure they will improve the engines, and the satellites will reach the required orbits. Russia is a space power, and it is quite likely that an "Angara" rocket will "unexpectedly" put half of the Rassvet satellite constellation into orbit in a single launch. This will give the enemy the ability to control Shaheds and missiles online via satellites. This will be a huge problem for us. No, it will not even be a problem; it will be a small catastrophe

 - the official stated.

He emphasized that Ukraine must prepare electronic warfare capabilities before the Russian satellite constellation becomes operational.

We currently have a problem with electronic warfare against MESH. No one worked on this issue for a year. The same thing will happen with "Rassvet". Everyone will be surprised—"how did this happen," someone will say, and why was Flash silent.  I am not silent; just as I was literally shouting about the threat from MESH, I am shouting about Rassvet. By the time the "Rassvet" satellites appear, we must have an electronic warfare system developed. And not merely developed. These electronic warfare systems must ALREADY be protecting all key infrastructure facilities. And I will say right away: none of this will be cheap or quick

 - “Flash” emphasized.

To remind you

The "Rassvet-3" system has still not reached an altitude of 800 km. Some of the satellites have already deorbited or risk burning up in the atmosphere.

Alla Kiosak

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