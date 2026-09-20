Weather on September 20: where fog and clearing skies are expected in Ukraine

On Sunday, September 20, partly cloudy skies are expected across most of Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to meteorologists, there will be fog in places in the morning in the northeastern regions and Cherkasy region. The wind will be predominantly southwesterly, at 5–10 m/s.

In Kyiv and the region, September 20 will be cloudy with clear spells, with no precipitation. The wind will be southwesterly, at 5–10 m/s.

Astrological forecast for the week of September 14–20: great ambitions, strong passions, and tests of power