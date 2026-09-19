The pro-government party of the Russian Federation, "United Russia," is leading in the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation — according to exit poll data, it currently has 53.5%. Russian "media" outlets reported this, UNN reports.

Details

According to exit poll data, "United Russia" currently has 53.5%. It is followed by:

The Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) — 14.5%;

The Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) — 10.1%;

"New People" — 8.4%;

"A Just Russia" — 6.0%.

At the same time, according to the publication "Important Stories," ballot-stuffing incidents may have occurred at 4,500 polling stations in Russia on the first day of the elections.

The publication notes that such figures may indicate falsifications. Journalists recorded the largest number of such polling stations in Chechnya, Dagestan, North Ossetia, Leningrad, Voronezh, Smolensk, and Ivanovo oblasts, as well as the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug.

Additionally

In Russia, observers report being denied access to polling stations and detentions. Electoral analyst Ivan Shukshin also stated that there were signs of possible artificially inflated turnout, citing anomalous figures from certain territorial election commissions. There is currently no independent confirmation of the scale of the possible falsifications.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that only 30.8% of Russians expect the parliamentary elections in the Russian Federation to be fair, while more than half allow for manipulation of the voting results.