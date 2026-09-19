Ukraine calls for the closure of Russian Houses around the world: Sybiha makes a statement

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Ukraine had officially appealed to the governments of all countries where networks of Russian cultural centers called "Russian Houses" operate, urging them to recognize the threat they pose to national security and take measures to restrict their activities and shut them down completely. Sybiha wrote this on X, UNN reports.

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The cognitive dimension of modern warfare must not be underestimated. russia is waging a global battle for people's minds through a comprehensive network of tools and channels, including "Rossotrudnichestvo" and the so-called "Russian Houses" cultural centers - Sybiha wrote.

The minister noted that, in fact, they serve as tools of disinformation, destabilization, and espionage.

We welcome the measures taken by authorities across Europe to block these networks, in particular in Germany, where the "Russian House" was closed in Berlin yesterday after many years of malign influence. Our common European home is no place for "Russian houses" that propagate military propaganda and actively work to undermine peace in Europe - Sybiha added.

He emphasized that despite the wave of closures, some of these disinformation centers continue to operate in at least seven European countries. The scale of the network's activities in Africa, Central and East Asia, the Asia-Pacific region, and South America is even greater. In several countries, its official infrastructure remains untouched. In some countries, the "Russian House" is integrated into Russia's diplomatic infrastructure.

Ukraine has officially appealed to governments around the world, asking them to recognize the threat this network poses to their national security. We provided arguments in favor of restricting their activities and shutting them down completely - the minister concluded.

Recall

The Moldovan authorities did not extend the agreement with the Russian Federation on the operation of the "Russian House" in Chisinau.