Trump said that Russia has been attacking Ukraine’s allies for five years

Russia has already attacked Ukraine’s allies and has been doing so for the past five years. U.S. President Donald Trump said this, UNN reports.

Details

The White House chief’s response came after Polish officials expressed concern over a possible Russian attack on Kyiv’s allies.

I think they have already attacked Ukraine’s allies. They have been attacking Ukraine’s allies for about five years now. So I agree with that. I think everyone agrees with that - Trump said.

He added that Poland has a "good president, he is doing a great job and is in control of the situation".

We remind you

A few days ago, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the coming weeks and months would be a "period of very intensified actions" on Russia’s part, while it cannot be ruled out that the escalation could also affect Polish territory.

Sikorski called for doubling support for Ukraine after Russian attacks near the border with Poland