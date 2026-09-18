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Zelenskyy named the expected timeframe for opening all clusters for EU accession

Kyiv • UNN

 • 362 views

Ukraine expects to open all negotiating clusters for EU accession by the end of 2026. Zelenskyy called on parliament to take the necessary legislative steps.

Zelenskyy named the expected timeframe for opening all clusters for EU accession

Ukraine expects all negotiating clusters for accession to the European Union to be opened by the end of 2026. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a press conference on the sidelines of the first Carpathian Eight summit, Ukrinform reports.

Details

According to him, in order to join the EU, Kyiv must take "appropriate steps forward" in its legislation.

Because of the war, we chose this path of putting maximum pressure primarily on ourselves. Putting a little pressure on others from the outside as well, so that we could go through this path faster than others. This is also fair, because we are defending Ukraine and defending all of Europe

- the head of state said.

He stressed that "realistically, we can open all the clusters if we do a little of our homework and our partners do a little as well".

We remind you

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that Warsaw would not block the opening of negotiating clusters on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Ukraine expects the remaining negotiating clusters to be opened by the end of the year - Koretskyi spoke with European Commissioner Kos27.08.26, 16:20 • 4973 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Radosław Sikorski
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy
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