Ukraine expects the remaining negotiating clusters to be opened by the end of the year - Koretskyi spoke with European Commissioner Kos

The Government, together with Parliament, is working to expedite the consideration and adoption of the necessary draft laws במסגרת our commitments to European integration and the Ukraine Facility. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi emphasized this during a conversation with EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, and added that Ukraine expects the remaining negotiating clusters to be opened by the end of the year, reports UNN.

Details

Koretskyi said that during a telephone conversation with EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, they discussed in detail the progress of the negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

We expect the remaining negotiating clusters to be opened by the end of the year - the prime minister noted.

In addition, Koretskyi emphasized that the Government, together with Parliament, is working to expedite the consideration and adoption of the necessary draft laws במסגרת our commitments to European integration and the Ukraine Facility.

They also discussed funding issues separately. It is critically important for Ukraine to develop, already now, solutions that will ensure the necessary resources to finance budgetary and defense expenditures in 2026–2027 - the prime minister summarized, thanking Kos for her consistent support for Ukraine’s European path.

The government wants to ensure readiness to close the EU negotiation clusters during 2027