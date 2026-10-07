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On Wednesday, EU ambassadors will approve the largest package of sanctions against Russia since 2022 - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5646 views

The package will contain around 1,650 sanctions, mainly targeting Russia’s defense industry. More than half of the restrictions will concern missile manufacturers.

On Wednesday, EU ambassadors will approve the largest package of sanctions against Russia since 2022 - Reuters

European Union ambassadors will approve a new sweeping package of sanctions against Russia on Wednesday, October 7. Reuters reports this, citing European diplomats, UNN informs.

Details

The package will reportedly include around 1,650 new sanctions designations against Russia, most of which concern the Russian defense-industrial complex.

The package, proposed by the EU’s foreign policy body, the European External Action Service, will be the largest since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. After approval by the ambassadors, the lists will be sent to EU foreign ministers next Monday for final approval

- the article says.

It is noted that around 1,570 entries on the new lists are organizations and individuals linked to Russia’s defense-industrial complex. More than half of them are focused on missile production. The sanctions provide for a ban on travel to and transactions with the EU, as well as the freezing of assets.

We remind you

In September, the European Union removed two billionaires from its sanctions list concerning Russia, while extending the sanctions against the remaining 3,000 individuals and legal entities for another three years.

The EU is considering tightening restrictions on Russian diplomats amid escalating hybrid threats - media06.10.26, 09:23 • 4422 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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