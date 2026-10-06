The EU is considering tightening restrictions on Russian diplomats amid escalating hybrid threats - media

A recent wave of hybrid attacks across Europe has raised questions about the possible involvement of Russian diplomats, prompting member states to consider imposing stricter restrictions and checks. Euronews reports, UNN writes.

Details

The movements and activities of Russian diplomats have come under close scrutiny as the European Union faces a series of hybrid attacks, some of which are directly linked to Moscow and have shaken its collective security.

According to senior diplomats familiar with the course of the negotiations, the issue is being considered as a possible next step in the bloc’s sanctions regime.

As the publication notes, Brussels seeks to turn the page after the controversial exclusion of two influential oligarchs last month, which put the EU’s united front under strain. Countries are now looking for ways to unite and counter interference by the Kremlin.

Among the options under consideration is tightening restrictions and checks on Russian diplomats to counter hybrid warfare and state-organized sabotage.

Last month, Hungary expelled 10 Russian diplomats accused of "unacceptable" conduct under the 1961 Vienna Convention. Moscow responded with mirror measures.

Other alarming incidents, including the suspected arson attack at a defense facility in Estonia and the discovery of an unexploded drone at Leipzig Airport in Germany, both of which have been linked to Russia, have further heightened concerns.

Germany has tightened control over the Russian embassy and Kremlin-linked businesspeople

This discussion, which is still at an early stage, is a continuation of the mechanism introduced by the EU last year as part of its 19th package of sanctions.

The system requires Russian diplomats working in the bloc’s countries to notify authorities of their intention to travel to another member state or transit through its territory outside their country of residence "no later than 24 hours" before the planned entry.

This rule applies to diplomatic and consular representatives of all ranks, including ambassadors, administrative, technical and service staff, as well as their family members.

Although this system has given European authorities more opportunities to monitor the movements of Russian diplomats, it does not restrict them in itself.

Member states may apply a stricter procedure requiring Russian diplomats to obtain permission for transit. If permission is denied, the diplomat may not cross the country concerned. However, this procedure is optional. So far, only two countries have introduced it.

As the system has been in operation only since January 2026, experience with its application remains limited - said a European Commission spokesperson.

The notification system was based on the assumption that Russian diplomats are "often involved" in activities aimed at spreading pro-war narratives and manipulating public opinion. The focus is now shifting to their possible direct or indirect role in hybrid attacks.

In Brussels, the discussions will have to take into account the Vienna Convention, which grants diplomatic representatives broad rights and guarantees in their daily work. This document is considered one of the greatest achievements of international law.

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