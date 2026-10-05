"Endangers lives across Europe": Kallas reports a surge in Russian hybrid attacks

Russia is endangering lives across Europe with hybrid attacks. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said this on Monday, October 5, during a briefing together with Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

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"In recent weeks, Europe has witnessed a surge in Russian hybrid attacks, attempted acts of sabotage, and airspace violations. Russian missiles and drones violated Moldova's airspace again over the weekend. And this is absolutely unacceptable," Kallas said in Brussels.

On September 30, Russia launched an aerial campaign against Ukraine's energy grid, striking energy facilities and infrastructure around Kyiv and other regions, in what the publication describes as the heaviest combined attack on energy facilities in recent months.

In Moldova, on Ukraine's western border, the Ministry of Defense said that three drones crossed its airspace that day.

Moldova handed Russia a note of protest over drones and missiles in the country's airspace

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also warned last week that Germany would face new hybrid attacks from Russia and promised to continue supporting Ukraine "on the eve of what is likely to be the harshest winter since the beginning of Russia's invasion in 2022," the publication reports.

German authorities have repeatedly warned that Russia is conducting a hybrid campaign of attacks using drones and cyberattacks, accusing Moscow of attempting a drone attack at Leipzig Airport in August.

Head of German intelligence warns of the threat of an "armed conflict" with Russia