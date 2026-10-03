Moldova handed Russia a note of protest over drones and missiles in the country's airspace

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova summoned the Russian ambassador to Chișinău and handed him a note of protest. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, writes UNN.

Details

The reason was the illegal flight of five drones and missiles over Moldovan airspace, which subsequently exploded near populated areas in four districts of the country.

The diplomatic ministry emphasized the seriousness of this incident, as it endangered the lives and safety of citizens and also caused fires and material damage.

The ministry calls on the Russian Federation to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova and to prevent similar incidents from recurring - Moldova's Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

In Moldova, six flights through the country's airspace were recorded — three missiles and two drones "exploded on the ground"