In Moldova, six flights through the country's airspace were recorded — three missiles and two drones "exploded on the ground"

In Moldova, the passage of three missiles and two drones, which exploded on the ground, as well as one more passage through its airspace, was recorded on October 3 amid the Russian Federation's attack on Ukraine. This was reported by Moldova's defense authorities on Saturday, UNN writes.

In the context of the Russian Federation's massive attacks on Ukraine this morning, the Air Operations Service of the National Army reports that, after analyzing data on flights through the national airspace, we уточнюємо that, in addition to five aircraft—three missiles and two unmanned aerial vehicles, which exploded on the ground—one more unauthorized flight was detected - Moldova's army reported on October 3.

As noted, "the object entered the national airspace at 8:04 (...) in the direction of the settlement of Palanca. At 8:05, it left the airspace."

"In total, today, October 3, the National Army's surveillance systems detected six unauthorized flights," the statement said.

The country's Air Operations Service, as stated, continues to monitor the airspace of the Republic of Moldova in coordination with the competent authorities and partners.

Drone fragments found in Moldova after explosions