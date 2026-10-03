In Moldova, six flights through the country's airspace were recorded — three missiles and two drones "exploded on the ground"

$44.8350.70
ukenru
10:00 AM • 7896 views
"It does not mean that there is no problem": Marchenko explained where the budget lacks funds following the EU statement
08:31 AM • 15427 views
Launch of the FP-7 returns Ukraine to the small group of countries that produce ballistic missiles - NYT
October 3, 04:38 AM • 35426 views
The Northern Bridge in Kyiv was closed after the Russian attack – how public transport is operatingVideo
October 3, 04:16 AM • 33532 views
Russia attacked Kyiv’s Northern Bridge – Klitschko reported a hitVideo
October 3, 04:05 AM • 24127 views
Russia blocked the evacuation of civilians from occupied Oleshky and rejected Ukraine’s proposals – Lubinets
October 3, 03:15 AM • 25734 views
Historic interception – a Ukrainian Mirage shot down a Russian "Banderol" for the first time with cannon firePhoto
October 3, 02:17 AM • 24808 views
Orbán is suspected of personally ordering the detention of Ukrainian cash-in-transit guards – the case could reach a former prime minister for the first time
October 3, 01:38 AM • 18408 views
Up to 80 punctures and mobility after triggering a mine — how the Ukrainian military quad bike was further reinforcedPhoto
October 3, 12:56 AM • 16182 views
The US will not ban diesel fuel exports to Europe, Ursula von der Leyen claims
October 3, 12:18 AM • 14432 views
Russia is intimidating Europe with threats over Kaliningrad to sow panic and weaken support for Ukraine, Kubilius says
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
3.9m/s
43%
757mm
Popular news
What is celebrated on October 3 in Ukraine and around the worldOctober 3, 03:55 AM • 11911 views
The General Staff updated the Russian losses over the past day and reported how much equipment was destroyedPhotoOctober 3, 04:27 AM • 15970 views
Explosions rang out in Russia’s Kaluga overnight; Russians report UAV strikesPhotoVideoOctober 3, 04:58 AM • 9822 views
Famous half-millennium-old Holei Sea Arch in Hawaii collapsed into the oceanVideo06:25 AM • 18634 views
Nations League: Ukraine–Hungary match announcedPhoto09:20 AM • 4882 views
Publications
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for itOctober 2, 10:40 AM • 59538 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 69920 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 61352 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 84415 views
Education underground in 2026: how many shelters have been funded and safe schools built
Exclusive
October 1, 12:29 PM • 60843 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Edi Rama
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Kazakhstan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ronaldo sparked a new round of controversy surrounding the Portugal national team with an Instagram "like"Video10:47 AM • 924 views
Famous half-millennium-old Holei Sea Arch in Hawaii collapsed into the oceanVideo06:25 AM • 18663 views
Bruce Willis appeared in a rare photo with his daughter amid his battle with dementiaPhotoOctober 3, 01:06 AM • 28995 views
Ruby Rose recounted how she was accused of murdering a 4-year-old child at the age of 15October 3, 12:06 AM • 26640 views
Michael Douglas confessed to a secret affair with Kathleen Turner after 40 years of denialsPhotoOctober 2, 11:06 PM • 29093 views
Actual
Financial Times
Technology
The New York Times
Heating
Starlink

In Moldova, six flights through the country's airspace were recorded — three missiles and two drones "exploded on the ground"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

On October 3, three missiles and two drones flew over Moldova and exploded on the ground. Another unauthorized flight was also detected.

In Moldova, six flights through the country's airspace were recorded — three missiles and two drones "exploded on the ground"

In Moldova, the passage of three missiles and two drones, which exploded on the ground, as well as one more passage through its airspace, was recorded on October 3 amid the Russian Federation's attack on Ukraine. This was reported by Moldova's defense authorities on Saturday, UNN writes.

In the context of the Russian Federation's massive attacks on Ukraine this morning, the Air Operations Service of the National Army reports that, after analyzing data on flights through the national airspace, we уточнюємо that, in addition to five aircraft—three missiles and two unmanned aerial vehicles, which exploded on the ground—one more unauthorized flight was detected

- Moldova's army reported on October 3.

As noted, "the object entered the national airspace at 8:04 (...) in the direction of the settlement of Palanca. At 8:05, it left the airspace."

"In total, today, October 3, the National Army's surveillance systems detected six unauthorized flights," the statement said.

The country's Air Operations Service, as stated, continues to monitor the airspace of the Republic of Moldova in coordination with the competent authorities and partners.

Drone fragments found in Moldova after explosions03.10.26, 10:19 • 3000 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Moldova