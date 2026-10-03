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Nations League: Ukraine–Hungary match announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Ukraine and Hungary will meet on October 5 in Trnava in the Nations League. The match will be broadcast on MEGOGO and MEGOGO SPORT, with Ukraine the favorite.

Nations League: Ukraine–Hungary match announced

On Monday, October 5, Ukraine's national team will face Hungary in a nominally home match as part of the fourth round of the Nations League. UNN reports what is known ahead of the game, where to watch the match, and who is favored in the encounter. 

Details

The fourth-round Group B2 match between Ukraine and Hungary will take place this Monday, October 5. The opening whistle at Anton Malatinsky Stadium in Trnava (Slovakia) will be blown at 21:45. 

After three rounds, Hungary and Ukraine have the same number of points — 4. In the first round, our national team defeated the Hungarians — 1:0. In the second round, a goalless draw with Georgia was recorded, while in the third round, Ukraine suffered a heavy defeat to Northern Ireland (3:0). 

Ukraine suffered a heavy defeat to Northern Ireland in the Nations League, conceding a comical goal02.10.26, 23:47 • 3440 views

Hungary, meanwhile, as already noted, lost to Ukraine, played out a goalless draw with Northern Ireland, and also defeated Georgia in the third round — 1:0. 

The team will be without forward Danylo Sikan and defender Mykola Matviyenko for the match against Hungary because of an accumulation of yellow cards. 

Where to watch, favorite 

The match will be available on the MEGOGO OTT platform with the "Optimal" and "Sport" subscriptions, as well as in all "MEGOPACK" packages. In addition, the match will be shown free of charge on the MEGOGO SPORT television channel, available via the T2 terrestrial network and cable networks.

Bookmakers consider Ukraine the favorite in this match. Bets on their victory are accepted at odds of 2.29. A draw — 3.40. An away win — 3.

It should be noted that this will be our national team's final match in October. After that, the team's players will return to their clubs. The national team's next matches will take place in November. 

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Pavlo Bashynskyi

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