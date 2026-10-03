What is celebrated on October 3 in Ukraine and around the world

On October 3, the world observes World Temperance Day and the Day Against Alcoholism, German Unity Day, and the Foundation of the State Day in South Korea. According to the new-style church calendar, the day honors Hieromartyr Dionysius the Areopagite, Bishop of Athens, while according to the old style, it commemorates Saint Great Martyr Eustathius Placidas and his family, UNN writes.

World Temperance Day and the Day Against Alcoholism (World Temperance Day)

An unofficial international observance dedicated to preventing alcohol dependence, promoting a healthy lifestyle, and raising awareness of the medical and social consequences of alcohol abuse. The observance has its roots in the 19th-century temperance movement and calls on governments, public organizations, and medical institutions to strengthen educational efforts, provide psychological and addiction-treatment assistance to those affected, and foster a culture of sober living in society.

German Unity Day (Tag der Deutschen Einheit)

The main national and only official public holiday of the Federal Republic of Germany at the federal level. It was established to commemorate the official reunification of West Germany (FRG) and East Germany (GDR) on October 3, 1990, in accordance with the Unification Treaty. This event marked the end of more than 40 years of the division of the German nation following World War II, the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, and became one of the key stages in the end of the "Cold War" in Europe.

Foundation of the State Day in South Korea

An official public holiday, "Gaecheonjeol" ("the Day the Heavens Opened"), commemorating the legendary founding of the first Korean state, Gojoseon, in 2333 BCE by Dangun Wanggeom—the mythical founder of the Korean nation. The holiday is accompanied by solemn ceremonies on Mount Manisan on Ganghwado Island, where, according to tradition, Dangun offered sacrifices to Heaven, as well as national cultural events throughout the country.

The Day Commemorating Hieromartyr Dionysius the Areopagite

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers honor the memory of Hieromartyr Dionysius the Areopagite, Bishop of Athens, as well as the martyrs Rusticus the presbyter and Eleutherius the deacon. Dionysius was an Athenian thinker and a member of Athens' highest judicial body—the Areopagus. Converted to Christianity by the Apostle Paul during his preaching in Athens, Dionysius became the first Bishop of Athens. He later went on a mission to Gaul, where, during the reign of Emperor Domitian in the 1st century, he was tortured and executed by beheading on a hill that later became known as Montmartre.

According to the old calendar, believers honor the memory of Saint Great Martyr Eustathius Placidas, his wife Theopista, and their sons Agapius and Theopistus. Eustathius was a distinguished Roman military commander under Emperors Trajan and Hadrian. After converting to Christianity following a miraculous vision of a cross between the antlers of a deer while hunting, he and his family endured severe trials, the loss of their property, and separation. For refusing to sacrifice to pagan gods after a military victory, Eustathius and his family were tortured and executed in Rome in the 2nd century.