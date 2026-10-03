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The International Space Station may receive the Nobel Peace Prize; Ukrainians are also among the nominees – AP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 598 views

The ISS, Mykola Kuleba, and Save Ukraine have been included among the potential nominees for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. The laureate will be announced on October 9.

The International Space Station may receive the Nobel Peace Prize; Ukrainians are also among the nominees – AP
Photo: AP

The International Space Station has emerged as one of the possible contenders for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. Experts view the ISS as a unique example of international cooperation amid growing confrontation between states, Associated Press reports, writes UNN.

Details

The laureate will be announced on October 9 in Oslo. This year, the Norwegian Nobel Committee received 287 nominations, more than a quarter of them for organizations.

Håkon Gjørlöv, director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo, included the ISS on his list of possible contenders. In his view, the project remains a rare symbol of global cooperation at a time when states are increasingly focusing on their own national interests.

A representative of Ukraine is among the possible contenders

Gjørlöv’s list also included Ukrainian human rights activist Mykola Kuleba and the organization Save Ukraine, which works to return and protect Ukrainian children.

Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mohammadi transferred to hospital in Tehran11.05.26, 01:50 • 3807 views

Among the other possible contenders, the expert named U.S. President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Sudan’s Emergency Response Rooms, and the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court are also being named among the potential candidates.

At the same time, predictions regarding the Nobel Peace Prize remain speculative. The Nobel Committee does not publish the official list of nominees, so the laureate’s name will become known only on October 9.

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Stepan Haftko

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