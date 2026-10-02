Russia has struck Kyiv’s Southern Bridge once again; there has been a hit, the mayor says
Kyiv • UNN
Russian forces have struck the capital’s Southern Bridge again. The bridge is closed to traffic and the metro; emergency services are heading to the scene.
The Russian army has attacked Kyiv’s Southern Bridge again; there has been a strike. As reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, emergency services are heading to the scene, UNN reports.
Another strike on the Southern Bridge. Let me remind you that following several enemy attacks, the bridge is currently closed to road traffic and the metro
According to him, emergency services are heading to the scene.
The Metro is ready to resume traffic on the Southern Bridge during a “yellow” alert — the Mayor of Kyiv named the condition02.10.26, 15:14 • 15970 views
Aftermath of the new Russian attack on the Southern Bridge. Photo: Insider UA
We remind you
The day before, an enemy UAV damaged a support structure, a crash barrier, the road surface, and the metro fencing on the Southern Bridge. Metro and road traffic were halted.
In addition, kilometer-long traffic jams were recorded in Kyiv today kilometer-long traffic jams following the overnight strike on the Southern Bridge, as a result of which it was completely closed. Traffic on Paton Bridge from the right bank to the left bank was completely restricted. Metro Bridge was closed in the direction of the right bank.