Russia has struck Kyiv’s Southern Bridge once again; there has been a hit, the mayor says

Southern Bridge. Photo: REUTERS/Alina Smutko

The Russian army has attacked Kyiv’s Southern Bridge again; there has been a strike. As reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, emergency services are heading to the scene, UNN reports.

Another strike on the Southern Bridge. Let me remind you that following several enemy attacks, the bridge is currently closed to road traffic and the metro - Klitschko reported.

According to him, emergency services are heading to the scene.

The Metro is ready to resume traffic on the Southern Bridge during a “yellow” alert — the Mayor of Kyiv named the condition

Aftermath of the new Russian attack on the Southern Bridge. Photo: Insider UA

We remind you

The day before, an enemy UAV damaged a support structure, a crash barrier, the road surface, and the metro fencing on the Southern Bridge. Metro and road traffic were halted.

In addition, kilometer-long traffic jams were recorded in Kyiv today kilometer-long traffic jams following the overnight strike on the Southern Bridge, as a result of which it was completely closed. Traffic on Paton Bridge from the right bank to the left bank was completely restricted. Metro Bridge was closed in the direction of the right bank.