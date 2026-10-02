Russia has struck Kyiv’s Southern Bridge once again; there has been a hit, the mayor says

$44.830.1550.700.02
ukenru
03:52 PM • 88 views
In Kyiv, the "operating mode" of the bridges has been determined: where traffic is blocked during air raids and where it is not
02:16 PM • 10145 views
"There is no financial gap" - EU made a new statement regarding funding for Ukraine
12:27 PM • 15981 views
The Russian Federation is planning hybrid operations on the territory of the EU and NATO — the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine named the likely targets and warned its partners
12:14 PM • 15975 views
The Metro is ready to resume traffic on the Southern Bridge during a “yellow” alert — the Mayor of Kyiv named the condition
10:21 AM • 19582 views
EU allocated €2.9 billion to Ukraine and emphasized reforms for further payments - Zelenskyy responded
October 2, 08:33 AM • 23245 views
Zelenskyy reported that Putin lifted restrictions on strikes, and Russia intensified attacks on civilian targets - FT
Exclusive
October 2, 08:25 AM • 20650 views
Regular power outages in Ukraine — will there be a blackout this year?
October 2, 08:09 AM • 16606 views
Ukraine submitted law on national minorities, Hungary approved it: more achieved than under the Orbán government in 10 years
October 2, 06:52 AM • 20636 views
Up to 1,000 missiles, drones and bombs: Russia plans the "most powerful blow" in an attempt to "freeze" Ukraine - NYT
October 2, 06:37 AM • 17691 views
Trump administration is redirecting aid under the Ukraine law to Latin America - WP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
2m/s
51%
761mm
Popular news
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 34496 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 40963 views
A new trailer for the film "Scrooge and the Spirits of Christmas" starring Johnny Depp has been releasedVideoOctober 2, 08:29 AM • 28808 views
Halle Berry's ex-husband accused the actress of abusing their 12-year-old son10:25 AM • 21418 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for it10:40 AM • 22236 views
Publications
Kickbacks through charitable foundations: the ESBU is investigating a scheme involving the purchase of medical equipment, in which Bogomolets National Medical University figures12:36 PM • 13536 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for it10:40 AM • 22365 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 41085 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 34616 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 60499 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Ihor Terekhov
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
Paton Bridge (Kyiv)
Metro Bridge (Kyiv)
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zara became embroiled in a scandal over a children's Halloween costume resembling the uniforms worn by concentration camp prisonersPhoto03:10 PM • 2162 views
In Cairo, a mural depicting Black Tutankhamun and Nefertiti was painted over02:15 PM • 5698 views
In Russia, Kanye West’s sold-out concerts were canceled due to complaints about the show and the “glorification of Hitler”01:15 PM • 8994 views
Halle Berry's ex-husband accused the actress of abusing their 12-year-old son10:25 AM • 21552 views
A new trailer for the film "Scrooge and the Spirits of Christmas" starring Johnny Depp has been releasedVideoOctober 2, 08:29 AM • 28935 views
Actual
Bild
Mi-8
Dassault Rafale
ChatGPT
Social network

Russia has struck Kyiv’s Southern Bridge once again; there has been a hit, the mayor says

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6380 views

Russian forces have struck the capital’s Southern Bridge again. The bridge is closed to traffic and the metro; emergency services are heading to the scene.

Russia has struck Kyiv’s Southern Bridge once again; there has been a hit, the mayor says
Southern Bridge. Photo: REUTERS/Alina Smutko

The Russian army has attacked Kyiv’s Southern Bridge again; there has been a strike. As reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko,  emergency services are heading to the scene, UNN reports.

Another strike on the Southern Bridge. Let me remind you that following several enemy attacks, the bridge is currently closed to road traffic and the metro 

- Klitschko reported. 

According to him, emergency services are heading to the scene.

The Metro is ready to resume traffic on the Southern Bridge during a “yellow” alert — the Mayor of Kyiv named the condition02.10.26, 15:14 • 15970 views

Aftermath of the new Russian attack on the Southern Bridge. Photo: Insider UA

We remind you

The day before, an enemy UAV damaged a support structure, a crash barrier, the road surface, and the metro fencing on the Southern Bridge. Metro and road traffic were halted.

In addition, kilometer-long traffic jams were recorded in Kyiv today kilometer-long traffic jams following the overnight strike on the Southern Bridge, as a result of which it was completely closed. Traffic on Paton Bridge from the right bank to the left bank was completely restricted. Metro Bridge was closed in the direction of the right bank.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Paton Bridge (Kyiv)
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
War in Ukraine
Metro Bridge (Kyiv)
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv