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A new trailer for the film "Scrooge and the Spirits of Christmas" starring Johnny Depp has been released

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4598 views

B&H Film Distribution has presented the trailer for a new adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" starring Johnny Depp. The film will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on 12 November 2026.

A new trailer for the film "Scrooge and the Spirits of Christmas" starring Johnny Depp has been released

The Christmas fantasy film "Scrooge and the Spirits of Christmas" (Ebenezer) is being released in theaters — a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’s classic "A Christmas Carol." Distributor B&H Film Distribution has already presented the film’s official trailer, reports UNN.

Details

The adaptation of Charles Dickens’s novella once again tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge — a lonely and greedy old man who long ago stopped seeing Christmas as anything more than unnecessary expenses, noise and needless kindness. He is accustomed to counting money rather than human losses, pushes away those who still try to reach him, and does not believe in miracles.

However, on Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Marley, followed by three more spirits — of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. Their visions gradually force Scrooge to look at his own life and understand that the greatest poverty may be hidden not in other people’s homes, but in his own heart.

Starring: Johnny Depp, Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Ian McKellen, Daisy, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy, Tremell Tillman .

The film will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on November 12, 2026.

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Olga Rozgon

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