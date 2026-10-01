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The enemy has struck the Southern Bridge in Kyiv again; there has been a hit.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 882 views

A hit on the roadway of Kyiv’s Southern Bridge has been recorded. Emergency services are heading to the scene, Vitali Klitschko reported.

The enemy has struck the Southern Bridge in Kyiv again; there has been a hit.
Photo from social media

The enemy has attacked Kyiv’s Southern Bridge again,  striking the roadway. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, according to UNN.

A strike hit the roadway on the Southern Bridge. Emergency services are heading to the scene 

- Klitschko reported.

The Southern Bridge in Kyiv has no critical damage after the Russian attack — what is happening with traffic and the metro01.10.26, 14:41 • 23544 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
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Vitali Klitschko
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