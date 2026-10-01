The enemy has struck the Southern Bridge in Kyiv again; there has been a hit.
Kyiv • UNN
A hit on the roadway of Kyiv’s Southern Bridge has been recorded. Emergency services are heading to the scene, Vitali Klitschko reported.
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The enemy has attacked Kyiv’s Southern Bridge again, striking the roadway. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, according to UNN.
A strike hit the roadway on the Southern Bridge. Emergency services are heading to the scene
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