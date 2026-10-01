The enemy has struck the Southern Bridge in Kyiv again; there has been a hit.

Turkey and the UN are preparing new talks on a ceasefire in the Black Sea — media

Strike 100 meters from a nuclear reactor: Ukraine called on the IAEA to respond to the Russian attack

Anait Khoperia will head the Center for Countering Disinformation

Ukraine uses FP-7 ballistic missile for the first time — Zelenskyy (video)

International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in Ukraine

MiG-29 pilot Marat Mambetov from the "Ghost of Kyiv" brigade was killed in combat

The Murder of Iryna Farion: Zinchenko Sentenced

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Education underground in 2026: how many shelters have been funded and safe schools built