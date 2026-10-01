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The Southern Bridge in Kyiv has no critical damage after the Russian attack — what is happening with traffic and the metro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2974 views

Experts found no critical damage to the Southern Bridge after the drone strike. Surface transport has resumed service, while the metro is being inspected.

The Southern Bridge in Kyiv has no critical damage after the Russian attack — what is happening with traffic and the metro
Illustrative photo

An inspection by specialists found no critical damage to Kyiv’s Southern Bridge following a Russian drone strike; public transport, except for the metro, is resuming service. However, inspections of the metro structures are still ongoing. The Kyiv City State Administration reported this on October 1, UNN writes.

According to the preliminary inspection results, specialists from the municipal enterprise "Kyivavtodor" found no critical damage to the structure

- the Kyiv City State Administration reported.

Which transport operates via the Southern Bridge

Surface public transport via the Southern Bridge is resuming normal service

- the Kyiv City State Administration noted.

Buses No. 22 and No. 91 are reportedly resuming service via the Southern Bridge and operating according to their regular routes.

How the metro is operating

Inspections of the metro structures on the Southern Bridge are ongoing. Further information will be provided on the resumption of metro train service in the regular mode

- the Kyiv City State Administration reported.

Currently, trains on the “green” line are operating between "Syrets" and "Vydubychi" stations and between "Osokorky" and "Chervonyi Khutir" stations.

In Kyiv, two enemy drones struck near a support of the Southern Bridge - traffic was halted01.10.26, 12:46 • 1866 views

Julia Shramko

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