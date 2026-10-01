If NATO adopts a collective decision and such a need arises, nuclear weapons could be stationed in Latvia. This was stated by the country's president, Edgars Rinkēvičs, reports UNN, citing Delfi.

Details

The publication states that, in its first reading, the Seimas of Lithuania supported the repeal of the constitutional ban on stationing nuclear weapons in the country's territory. Currently, Article 137 of the constitution of Latvia's neighboring country stipulates that weapons of mass destruction or foreign military bases may not be located in Lithuania. Rinkēvičs emphasized that Latvia has no such ban.

There are no legal obstacles in our laws to stationing nuclear weapons in Latvia - Rinkēvičs said .

He said that in 2003, when Latvia was preparing to join NATO, each member country assured that it would have no restrictions on implementing the full mechanism of NATO's collective security, including participation in the nuclear deterrence system.

If such a need arises and NATO adopts such a collective decision, nuclear weapons will be stationed in Latvia - Rinkēvičs stated.

At the same time, he emphasized that no specific negotiations on stationing nuclear weapons in Latvia are currently under way.

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