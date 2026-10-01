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Latvia is ready to deploy nuclear weapons by NATO decision - president

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

Edgars Rinkēvičs said that Latvian laws do not prohibit the deployment of nuclear weapons in the country. No negotiations are currently underway, but if NATO makes such a decision, it will be carried out.

Latvia is ready to deploy nuclear weapons by NATO decision - president

If NATO adopts a collective decision and such a need arises, nuclear weapons could be stationed in Latvia. This was stated by the country's president, Edgars Rinkēvičs, reports UNN, citing Delfi.

Details

The publication states that, in its first reading, the Seimas of Lithuania supported the repeal of the constitutional ban on stationing nuclear weapons in the country's territory. Currently, Article 137 of the constitution of Latvia's neighboring country stipulates that weapons of mass destruction or foreign military bases may not be located in Lithuania. Rinkēvičs emphasized that Latvia has no such ban.

There are no legal obstacles in our laws to stationing nuclear weapons in Latvia

- Rinkēvičs said .

He said that in 2003, when Latvia was preparing to join NATO, each member country assured that it would have no restrictions on implementing the full mechanism of NATO's collective security, including participation in the nuclear deterrence system.

If such a need arises and NATO adopts such a collective decision, nuclear weapons will be stationed in Latvia

- Rinkēvičs stated.

At the same time, he emphasized that no specific negotiations on stationing nuclear weapons in Latvia are currently under way.

We remind you

Latvia imposed national sanctions on Russian oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman after the announcement that the European Union's restrictions had been lifted.

The President of Latvia said that Europe is failing to keep pace with the development of drone warfare in Ukraine19.09.26, 14:44 • 8388 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Latvia
NATO
European Union
Lithuania