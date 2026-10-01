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With nuclear threats, the Kremlin is trying to distract the world from Russia's failures in Ukraine — Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1296 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Russia currently does not pose a threat to the Alliance. He called the Kremlin's nuclear threats an attempt to divert attention from its failures in Ukraine.

With nuclear threats, the Kremlin is trying to distract the world from Russia's failures in Ukraine — Rutte

There is currently no direct threat to NATO from Russia, while the Kremlin’s nuclear threats are a diversionary tactic to distract from its failures in Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this, reports UNN, citing Euronews.

Details

According to Rutte, he does not take Russia’s nuclear threats seriously, as Moscow cannot defeat NATO.

We are ready for this, we anticipated it, and this applies to all of NATO. We will defend every inch of NATO territory. There is no such threat at present, and if something happens, we are ready to confront it

- Rutte said.

He called on Moscow to stop its nuclear blackmail, as "there is absolutely no need for it; it helps in no way."

"If necessary, of course, we will defend ourselves. But the main point is that all of this is happening because the war in Ukraine is going badly for him (Russian dictator Putin — ed.). He wants to divide us and divert our attention from Ukraine," the NATO chief added.

Context

The day before, in a letter sent to NATO, Russia stated that it was ready to use nuclear weapons to defend its Baltic exclave — the Kaliningrad region.

In response, NATO "strongly condemned" Russia’s nuclear threat and called on the Kremlin to end its unprovoked war in Ukraine.

Denmark predicts an expansion of the scale of Russia’s hybrid warfare24.09.26, 14:26 • 4348 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
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Vladimir Putin
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Mark Rutte
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