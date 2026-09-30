Fire Point uses data from strikes by Russian Iskander missiles and North Korean missiles in the development of Freyja

$44.860.0550.930.05
ukenru
01:31 PM • 6680 views
The first ground frosts are expected in the Kyiv region as early as tomorrow; other regions should prepare
12:30 PM • 13689 views
Flydubai incident: Ukrainian and Russian pilots were indeed on board and helped land the plane — media
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 18552 views
The Ministry of Finance expects proposals from the aviation industry to develop a unified approach to the taxation of aircraft leasing
10:07 AM • 17710 views
Incident aboard Flydubai aircraft: Media learned that one pilot was of Omani origin and the other EmiratiVideo
08:44 AM • 20821 views
The main target of the Russian strike was energy infrastructure in Kyiv and the region, Zelenskyy saysVideo
September 30, 07:45 AM • 19211 views
One hour of an air raid alert costs Ukraine $45 million - Ministry of Economy
Exclusive
September 30, 06:35 AM • 38167 views
"It's simply a treasure": dietitian discusses the benefits of pumpkin for the body
September 30, 05:16 AM • 21527 views
The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with Zircon missiles and ballistic missiles — five missiles and 155 of 188 drones were neutralized
September 30, 02:27 AM • 32977 views
Ukraine asks the EU to use Russian assets to cover a $78 billion deficit - media
September 30, 01:26 AM • 34117 views
Night attack on Kyiv: two injured, fires break out
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
3.3m/s
39%
758mm
Popular news
As a result of the overnight attack on Kyiv, two people were killed and four injuredSeptember 30, 04:02 AM • 19949 views
In kindergartens in Russia, they want to replace learning letters and numbers with "moral guidelines" — CPDSeptember 30, 04:31 AM • 14853 views
The Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated nearly 1,500 occupiers in one daySeptember 30, 04:44 AM • 12898 views
Pilots of Ukrainian and Russian origin got into a fight during a flight — what is known about the incident on board FlydubaiVideo09:17 AM • 19227 views
Fire Point uses data from strikes by Russian Iskander missiles and North Korean missiles in the development of FreyjaVideo12:46 PM • 12310 views
Publications
Generators, wells, and mobile boiler houses: how Kyiv hospitals are preparing for winter01:07 PM • 8472 views
Fire Point uses data from strikes by Russian Iskander missiles and North Korean missiles in the development of FreyjaVideo12:46 PM • 13016 views
The Ministry of Finance expects proposals from the aviation industry to develop a unified approach to the taxation of aircraft leasing
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 18525 views
"It's simply a treasure": dietitian discusses the benefits of pumpkin for the body
Exclusive
September 30, 06:35 AM • 38152 views
The 85th anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy: Ukraine honors the memory of the victimsSeptember 29, 04:32 PM • 60023 views
Actual people
Andriy Sybiha
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Iryna Terekh
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
China
Saudi Arabia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The "Sheva" beloved by the entire country — Zelenskyy emotionally congratulated Shevchenko on his anniversaryVideoSeptember 29, 07:04 PM • 40819 views
Shevchenko ended up at “Milan” thanks to a VHS tape — media outlets recalled “Sheva’s” move to ItalyVideoSeptember 29, 05:12 PM • 46450 views
Another child of Jolie and Pitt has dropped father's surnameVideoSeptember 29, 01:55 PM • 49566 views
"Angel" Victoria's Secret Barbara Palvin has become a mother for the first timeSeptember 29, 02:04 AM • 56842 views
Ali Larter walked the red carpet with her 11-year-old daughter, who is called her "lookalike"September 29, 12:05 AM • 58260 views
Actual
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Technology

Fire Point uses data from strikes by Russian Iskander missiles and North Korean missiles in the development of Freyja

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13064 views

Fire Point is integrating data on strikes by Iskander and North Korean missiles into Freyja's algorithms. The first interception is planned by mid-2027.

Fire Point uses data from strikes by Russian Iskander missiles and North Korean missiles in the development of Freyja

The Ukrainian defense company Fire Point collects and analyzes data on Russian strikes using Iskander ballistic missiles and North Korean missiles in order to integrate the information obtained into the algorithms of the European Freyja anti-ballistic system. Fire Point CEO Iryna Terekh said this during her speech at the Euronews Defence & Space Summit 2026 in Brussels, UNN reports.

When is the interception of ballistic missiles planned?

We are stockpiling interceptor missiles for the future, conducting trials and system integration, and testing it in real combat conditions in Ukraine. We are also collecting all the data from attacks against us involving Iskanders and North Korean missiles and incorporating it into Freyja’s algorithms

- Iryna Terekh said.

The company expects to receive some of the improvements to the system’s MVP (minimum viable product, or first working version) by the end of 2026. 

Our goal is to conduct a "zero" test this year, and achieve an actual interception by the middle of next year—and that is an extremely ambitious goal. To achieve it, everyone must work in exceptionally close coordination. There must be no delays in supplying radars, issuing licenses, or signing individual documents

- the Fire Point CEO said.

Iryna Terekh explained that the developers had compressed the process of creating an anti-ballistic program from 40 years to slightly more than two years. According to her, the project is currently undergoing an intensive phase of technical integration and testing.

But it is still shots and launches, launches and launches, until we achieve a result

- Terekh added.

What is special about Freyja?

The Fire Point CEO recalled that Freyja is being developed as an anti-ballistic system to protect Europe, and that its concept takes into account the experience of the war in Ukraine, including the scale and number of missile threats.

She noted that initially Freyja would not be able to replace the American Patriot air defense system, which remains one of the best systems in the world. However, Patriots were not designed to handle the number of threats Ukraine is facing.

That is why every element of Freyja is designed according to the design-for-manufacturing principle. In other words, from the outset, the system is intended to be scalable, relatively inexpensive, reproducible, and as independent as possible from critical external components or technologies.

In particular, Fire Point is working to create a system using European components, which will allow Freyja to be independent of U.S. ITAR export controls and Chinese components.

The company places primary emphasis on system interoperability and avoiding dependence on a single manufacturer.

An open architecture makes it possible to combine solutions from different European manufacturers into a single system. This means more alternatives, less dependence on individual suppliers, and the ability to quickly integrate new technologies

- Fire Point explained, drawing an analogy with a Lego construction set.

No less important is the absence of the so-called kill switch—a "switch" that could deprive the owner of an air defense system of the ability to use it. In other words, using Freyja will not require permission from partners or the manufacturer.

If you own your air defense system, you must truly own it

- Iryna Terekh emphasized.

How many interceptors will be produced per year?

As already noted, Fire Point is currently working on stockpiling FP-7.x interceptor missiles for Freyja and scaling up their production. The company plans to apply to Freyja the approach it has already used when scaling up its other developments.

Regarding interceptor missiles, it should be understood that 600–700 interceptors per year will not change anything. We live in a world where the threat will only grow, and the count must be in the thousands and thousands of missiles

- Iryna Terekh explained.

The company took this into account when developing the FP-7.x.

The FP-7X interceptor missile from Fire Point, which is currently part of Freyja, was designed for a production capacity of at least several thousand units per year. Of course, much work remains ahead to make this a reality, but it is possible because the missile was designed for future scaling from the very beginning

- the Fire Point CEO noted.

What is Freyja?

Freyja is a Ukraine-initiated project for a joint European antiballistic system, the first track of the Antiballistic Coalition, which includes 10 countries and more than a dozen leading European defense companies. The system is intended to intercept Russian ballistic missiles.

Freyja is to complement existing missile defense systems and enable larger-scale and cheaper production, Zelenskyy says9/23/26, 10:46 PM • 5641 view

Yevhen Tsarenko

War in UkraineTechnologiesPublications
Iryna Terekh
Fire Point
War in Ukraine
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
9K720 Iskander
Brussels
Ukraine