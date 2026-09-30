Fire Point uses data from strikes by Russian Iskander missiles and North Korean missiles in the development of Freyja

The Ukrainian defense company Fire Point collects and analyzes data on Russian strikes using Iskander ballistic missiles and North Korean missiles in order to integrate the information obtained into the algorithms of the European Freyja anti-ballistic system. Fire Point CEO Iryna Terekh said this during her speech at the Euronews Defence & Space Summit 2026 in Brussels, UNN reports.

When is the interception of ballistic missiles planned?

We are stockpiling interceptor missiles for the future, conducting trials and system integration, and testing it in real combat conditions in Ukraine. We are also collecting all the data from attacks against us involving Iskanders and North Korean missiles and incorporating it into Freyja’s algorithms - Iryna Terekh said.

The company expects to receive some of the improvements to the system’s MVP (minimum viable product, or first working version) by the end of 2026.

Our goal is to conduct a "zero" test this year, and achieve an actual interception by the middle of next year—and that is an extremely ambitious goal. To achieve it, everyone must work in exceptionally close coordination. There must be no delays in supplying radars, issuing licenses, or signing individual documents - the Fire Point CEO said.

Iryna Terekh explained that the developers had compressed the process of creating an anti-ballistic program from 40 years to slightly more than two years. According to her, the project is currently undergoing an intensive phase of technical integration and testing.

But it is still shots and launches, launches and launches, until we achieve a result - Terekh added.

What is special about Freyja?

The Fire Point CEO recalled that Freyja is being developed as an anti-ballistic system to protect Europe, and that its concept takes into account the experience of the war in Ukraine, including the scale and number of missile threats.

She noted that initially Freyja would not be able to replace the American Patriot air defense system, which remains one of the best systems in the world. However, Patriots were not designed to handle the number of threats Ukraine is facing.

That is why every element of Freyja is designed according to the design-for-manufacturing principle. In other words, from the outset, the system is intended to be scalable, relatively inexpensive, reproducible, and as independent as possible from critical external components or technologies.

In particular, Fire Point is working to create a system using European components, which will allow Freyja to be independent of U.S. ITAR export controls and Chinese components.

The company places primary emphasis on system interoperability and avoiding dependence on a single manufacturer.

An open architecture makes it possible to combine solutions from different European manufacturers into a single system. This means more alternatives, less dependence on individual suppliers, and the ability to quickly integrate new technologies - Fire Point explained, drawing an analogy with a Lego construction set.

No less important is the absence of the so-called kill switch—a "switch" that could deprive the owner of an air defense system of the ability to use it. In other words, using Freyja will not require permission from partners or the manufacturer.

If you own your air defense system, you must truly own it - Iryna Terekh emphasized.

How many interceptors will be produced per year?

As already noted, Fire Point is currently working on stockpiling FP-7.x interceptor missiles for Freyja and scaling up their production. The company plans to apply to Freyja the approach it has already used when scaling up its other developments.

Regarding interceptor missiles, it should be understood that 600–700 interceptors per year will not change anything. We live in a world where the threat will only grow, and the count must be in the thousands and thousands of missiles - Iryna Terekh explained.

The company took this into account when developing the FP-7.x.

The FP-7X interceptor missile from Fire Point, which is currently part of Freyja, was designed for a production capacity of at least several thousand units per year. Of course, much work remains ahead to make this a reality, but it is possible because the missile was designed for future scaling from the very beginning - the Fire Point CEO noted.

What is Freyja?

Freyja is a Ukraine-initiated project for a joint European antiballistic system, the first track of the Antiballistic Coalition, which includes 10 countries and more than a dozen leading European defense companies. The system is intended to intercept Russian ballistic missiles.

Freyja is to complement existing missile defense systems and enable larger-scale and cheaper production, Zelenskyy says