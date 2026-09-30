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Night attack on Kyiv: two injured, fires break out

Kyiv • UNN

 • 400 views

As a result of the attack on Kyiv on September 30, two people were injured, and one woman was hospitalized. Fires broke out in three districts of the capital.

Night attack on Kyiv: two injured, fires break out

As a result of the attack on Kyiv during the night of Wednesday, September 30, at least two people were injured. This was reported by the capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

"There are currently two people injured as a result of the enemy's attack. Medics hospitalized one injured woman," Klitschko stated.

He also clarified details of the consequences of enemy strikes on districts of the capital.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a fire broke out in an area of private residential houses. ... In the Obolonskyi district, a fire broke out in a shop building. In Holosiivskyi, a warehouse building is on fire

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force warns of a threat from a jet-powered UAV flying past Dymer in the direction of Vyshhorod/Kyiv.

Recall

During the night of September 30, ballistic missiles attacked Kyiv. Fires, strikes on energy facilities, and disruptions to water and electricity supplies have been reported.

Drone debris has been reported falling on Kyiv’s Southern Bridge — social media29.09.26, 22:35 • 8754 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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