Disruptions to fare payment may occur in Kyiv after attacks on data centers — how to pay

Photo of the Kyiv Metro

In the capital, temporary disruptions to fare payment services may occur due to technical work caused by enemy attacks, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv City State Administration.

Due to the enemy’s ongoing attacks on data centers, technical work will begin today at 22:00 and continue approximately through the first half of tomorrow, September 30. During this period, temporary disruptions may occur in the operation of certain digital services, including those used to pay fares on public transportation - the statement says.

The Kyiv City State Administration urged passengers, where possible, to give preference to paying their fares by bank card.

Russian strikes on data centers: will the occupiers leave Ukraine without the internet?

If you are unable to pay your fare by bank card, we recommend purchasing the necessary number of trips in advance, before 22:00 today. Trips purchased before the technical work begins can still be validated afterward. By contrast, trips purchased during the technical work will temporarily not be validated. They will be saved and available for use once the services are restored - the statement says.

In addition, the Kyiv City State Administration emphasized that the possible disruptions will be temporary. Specialists will work to restore the stable operation of the services and minimize possible outages.

In Ukraine, more than half a billion hryvnias has been allocated for backup digital systems of the state amid russian attacks on data centers