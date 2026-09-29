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A Ukrainian unmanned ground vehicle amphibian delivered cargo to the front for the first time, covering more than 40 km by land and water

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

The Ukrainian Armed Forces' amphibious robot covered more than 40 km by land and water, delivering provisions and ammunition to the military. The system was further developed with the support of Brave1.

A Ukrainian unmanned ground vehicle amphibian delivered cargo to the front for the first time, covering more than 40 km by land and water

Military personnel from one of the separate mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a logistics mission for the first time using a Ukrainian amphibious unmanned ground robotic system. The robot covered more than 40 km by land and water, delivering provisions and ammunition to the troops’ positions. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The amphibious UGRS covered more than 40 km by land and water, delivering provisions and ammunition to the positions

- the statement reads.

It is noted that bodies of water at the front are a real problem for military logistics. Rivers, canals, and marshy areas can complicate or completely block the route for a conventional UGRS. Air logistics is also not always the optimal solution.

An amphibious UGRS makes it possible to cover such a route using a single system. On land, the vehicle retains the high mobility of a ground-based UGRS, while within seconds it can switch to water and continue moving. In other words, one robot gains more capabilities to carry out missions across different terrain.

For this mission, the system was refined over several months in close cooperation with the military, taking into account real-world tasks, operational experience, and the characteristics of the frontline terrain. The Brave1 defense innovation cluster provided grant support for the system, helping bring the solution to practical application.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have turned Soviet BTR-60s into kamikaze robots to breach Russian defenses29.09.26, 04:57 • 23653 views

Olga Rozgon

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