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"Karma" — Bezuhla, following Russia's strike on the National Academy of Sciences, accused academics of having "done nothing for air defense"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

Following Russia's strike on the National Academy of Sciences building in Kyiv, Bezuhla called for the academy to be reformed or shut down. Her words sparked a wave of criticism.

"Karma" — Bezuhla, following Russia's strike on the National Academy of Sciences, accused academics of having "done nothing for air defense"

Member of Parliament Mariana Bezugla, following a Russian strike on the building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, said that the institution should have been reformed or shut down long ago, and accused its academicians of making no contribution to the development of air defense. She published her post on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

Bezugla called the NAS a "meaningless remnant of the USSR" and said that the Russians are "just bombing it because they can."

Academicians have done NOTHING to develop air defense, sitting in their bubble for 5 years of the full-scale invasion and 12 years of war. Such a strange, sad "karma." There is no justice in war—only consequences

— the MP wrote.

Bezugla's post sparked criticism

After users reacted, Bezugla supplemented her post. She noted that people were writing to her about the cruelty of her words, but said she had not changed her position regarding the Academy.

I feel sorry for the people. I am already being written to about "fundamental science in Ukraine." How many Nobel Prizes are there? What kind of fundamental science is this? Where is it? If we cannot do fundamental science, then we should at least do applied science

— Bezugla said.

Her words triggered a wave of criticism on social media. In particular, users questioned the MP's claim that it was specifically the National Academy of Sciences that should have been responsible for developing Ukraine's air defense.

On September 28, a Russian attack drone struck the building of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in Kyiv. As a result of the attack, an aide to NAS First Vice President Volodymyr Horbulin was killed, while Horbulin himself was injured by shards of glass.

Macron after Russia's strike on the National Academy of Sciences: "This is new evidence of the Russian regime's contempt for science and truth"29.09.26, 07:29 • 3874 views

Stepan Haftko

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