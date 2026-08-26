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Maryana Bezuhla

People's Deputy
Maryana Volodymyrivna Bezuhla is a political and public figure, and a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the 9th convocation. She was born in 1988 in Kyiv. She graduated from the Bogomolets National Medical University with a degree in General Medicine. She completed her internship at the Ukrainian Military Medical Academy. She worked as a physician for several years. In 2015, as a person subject to military service, she was mobilized and served in the ATO (Anti-Terrorist Operation) zone. After demobilization, she worked in the Military Medical Department of the Ministry of Defense, and later in the Project Reform Office under the Ministry of Defense. She headed the program "Reform of the Medical Support System of the Armed Forces of Ukraine." In 2019, she was elected to parliament from the "Servant of the People" party. In the Verkhovna Rada, she held the position of Deputy Chairperson of the Committee on National Security and Defense, Chairperson of the Subcommittee on the Implementation of NATO Values and Standards and International Cooperation, and later the Subcommittee on Democratic Civilian Oversight and Control. She headed the Temporary Commission of Inquiry (TCI) investigating the "Wagnerites" case. In 2024, the parliament removed Bezuhla from her position as subcommittee chair, and later from her position as deputy chair of the National Security Committee. In the same year, Bezuhla announced her withdrawal from the "Servant of the People" faction.
2015
Served in the ATO zone
2016
Demobilized and began working at the Ministry of Defense
2019
Elected as a People's Deputy from the "Servant of the People" party
2021
Headed the Verkhovna Rada TCI investigating the "Wagnerites" case, which failed to establish who gave the command to postpone the operation against the PMC
2024
Was removed from committee positions in the Verkhovna Rada and announced her withdrawal from the "Servant of the People" faction
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Bezugla returned to the Servant of the People faction after two years

Member of Parliament Mariana Bezugla has rejoined the Servant of the People faction. MPs Zheleznyak and Honcharenko confirmed this.

Politics • August 18, 10:57 AM • 2883 views