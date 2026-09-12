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In Odesa, the number of people injured after the Russian attack has risen; among the 17 injured is a 5-month-old child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4376 views

In Odesa, the number of people injured after the Russian attack has risen to 17, including a 5-month-old child. A high-rise building was damaged.

In Odesa, the number of people injured after the Russian attack has risen; among the 17 injured is a 5-month-old child

In Odesa, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack this morning has risen to at least 17, including a 5-month-old child. This was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.

Details

The attack significantly damaged a multi-story residential building. Emergency and municipal services continue to work at the scene, and an operational headquarters has also been set up.

According to Lysak, owners of damaged apartments may receive compensation.

Owners of damaged apartments may receive compensation and assistance under the state program "eVidnovлення" [eRecovery], as well as the municipal targeted program "Unbreakable Odesa"

- he noted.

For document processing and consultations, residents of the Prymorskyi district can contact the district administration.

Attack on Odesa: Number of injured rises to 1212.09.26, 08:01 • 6006 views

Stepan Haftko

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