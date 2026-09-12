Ukraine aims to launch the first Freyja system by the end of December - Zelenskyy

Ukraine aims to receive the first completed system of the joint European Freyja anti-ballistic program by the end of December, test its operation, and then launch production. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this while speaking with journalists, UNN reports.

Details

Our system is Ukrainian, European, pan-European. We call it Freyja. This is a major experiment, but a real one. Over the past few weeks, we have been able to confirm and be certain that this system will be implemented in Ukraine. The goal is to have the first system by the end of December, test how it works, and then launch production. But technically, this is very difficult, because the companies involved are from 10 countries - the president said.

He emphasized that the work would proceed quickly, as Ukraine does not have much time.

The main part of this system is the launcher and the missiles. We have them produced in Ukraine - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

In addition

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy https://unn.ua/news/ukraina-ta-partnery-uzghodyly-konkretni-kroky-dlia-realizatsii-antybalistychnoi-prohramy-freyja-zelenskyi, together with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, held a meeting with the heads of defense companies from partner countries dedicated to implementing the Freyja anti-ballistic program. The meeting was attended by the heads of the defense companies FirePoint, Kongsberg, Weibel, Saab, Diehl Defence, Hensoldt, Thales, Safran, Sener, and Leonardo. The parties agreed on what leaders and government officials should do at their level, and what manufacturers and developers should do at theirs.

What is Freyja

Freyja is a Ukraine-initiated project for a joint European anti-ballistic system, the first track of the Anti-Ballistic Coalition, which includes 10 countries and more than a dozen leading European defense companies. The system is intended to intercept Russian ballistic missiles.

The project is built around the Ukrainian FP-7.x interceptor missile developed by Fire Point, while other components are supplied by European manufacturers. As UNN reported, Fire Point General and Technical Director Iryna Terek said that development had reached the stage of technical integration of the entire ecosystem—radars, the launcher, the data transmission channel, and the command center—and that tests are being conducted up to twice a week.