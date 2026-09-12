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Zelenskyy spoke of virtually continuous Russian strikes and criticized the world's response

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

Since the beginning of the day, Russia has attacked cities and communities; strikes have been recorded in 10 regions. Zelenskyy called on partners to strengthen their response.

Zelenskyy spoke of virtually continuous Russian strikes and criticized the world's response

Russia has been effectively attacking Ukrainian cities and communities continuously since the beginning of the day; last night, 10 regions came under attack. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the reaction of world leaders does not correspond to the level of Russia’s escalation, UNN reports.

Details

Virtually constant strikes on our cities and communities have been ongoing since the night

– Zelenskyy said.

Emergency rescue and search operations are continuing in Odesa at the site of a high-rise building damaged by a Russian missile. According to the President, 37 people have already been injured, while 2 more are considered missing; the search for them is ongoing.

10 regions came under attack

In the morning, a Russian drone attacked a hotel in Chornomorsk, Odesa region. Eleven people were injured, including 6 people with limited mobility.

In Zaporizhzhia region, 2 people were killed and 6 more injured when a “Shahed” drone struck residential buildings. There were also casualties as a result of a strike on an enterprise in Zaporizhzhia.

In Kryvyi Rih, Russia launched a missile strike on critical infrastructure. One person was killed and 3 more were injured. Another 2 people were injured in Kyiv region. Zelenskyy also reported Russian strikes on petrol stations in Zhytomyr and Rivne regions and on a locomotive depot in Odesa region.

Ukraine aims to launch the first Freyja system by the end of December - Zelenskyy12.09.26, 13:15 • 9362 views

According to the President, since the beginning of the day alone, Ukrainian defenders have shot down more than 200 airborne targets, but not all of them were intercepted. At the time of his statement, Russian attack drones were still being detected in many regions.

And when the Russians so openly turn ordinary people into targets of their terrorist attacks, it is disappointing that the reaction of the powerful countries of the world does not correspond to the level of Russia’s escalation

– Zelenskyy stressed.

The President said that a joint response from partners could stop the Russian attacks, and thanked the countries that are helping Ukraine with missile defense capabilities and increasing pressure on Russia.

Ukraine has provided the United States with a specific list of required weapons, including priority categories - Ministry of Defense12.09.26, 14:14 • 1018 views

Stepan Haftko

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