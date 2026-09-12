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Ukraine has provided the United States with a specific list of required weapons, including priority categories - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Ukraine has provided the United States with a list of needs to strengthen its defenses, including air defense. The Ministry of Defense called for continued military support amid Russian attacks.

Ukraine has provided the United States with a specific list of required weapons, including priority categories - Ministry of Defense

Ukraine has provided the American side with a specific list of needs to strengthen the Defense Forces and counter Russian attacks, particularly in the field of air defense. This was reported by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense following a meeting between Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and U.S. Senators Thom Tillis, John Curtis, and Alan Armstrong, UNN writes.

Details

Khmara thanked the United States for supporting Ukraine and supplying critically important weapons through the PURL and JUMPSTART mechanisms.

During the meeting, the minister briefed the American senators on the situation on the battlefield and current threats from Russia. According to the Ministry of Defense, the Russian Federation is intensifying strikes on civilian facilities, increasing production of ballistic missiles and attack drones, and also attacking vessels that support Ukrainian grain exports.

The Ministry of Defense called for continued military support

Khmara stressed that deterring Russia requires continued support for the Defense Forces and providing Ukraine with means both to protect the population and to strike Russia’s military potential.

Ukraine aims to launch the first Freyja system by the end of December - Zelenskyy12.09.26, 13:15 • 4788 views

The Ukrainian side also presented the American senators with its own developments and projects, whose experience could be useful to the United States in countering modern threats.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that American support remains important for strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities and protecting its people.

The DIU showed foreign components that Russia uses in weapons production12.09.26, 11:27 • 3788 views

Stepan Haftko

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