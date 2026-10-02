The Metro is ready to resume traffic on the Southern Bridge during a “yellow” alert — the Mayor of Kyiv named the condition

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The Capital’s Defense Council considered the issue of traffic on the bridges across the Dnipro River in Kyiv. The metro is ready to resume metro service over the Pivdennyi Bridge during a yellow alert level, but only after receiving an expert assessment of the structure’s condition. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, according to UNN.

Details

The mayor said that a meeting of the Kyiv Defense Council was held today. Together with the military, representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Emergency Service, and law enforcement officers, they discussed ensuring the functioning of the capital amid the enemy’s constant devastating attacks.

The Capital’s Defense Council considered the issue of traffic on the bridges across the Dnipro River in Kyiv.

The military, law enforcement officers, the State Emergency Service, and municipal services were heard, and all submitted proposals on ensuring safety, taking into account the need for logistical transport links between the city’s left and right banks. We are submitting the Defense Council’s proposals to the central authorities - Klitschko said.

The mayor added that they had also discussed the issue of service on the green metro line.

The metro is ready to resume metro service over the Pivdennyi Bridge after yesterday’s attacks during a yellow alert level. But only after receiving an expert assessment of the structure’s condition from the scientific institutions to which the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development applied - the mayor concluded.

We would like to remind you

The day before, an enemy UAV damaged a support, a guardrail, the roadway, and the metro fence on the Pivdennyi Bridge. Metro and vehicle traffic were halted.

In addition, kilometer-long traffic jams were recorded in Kyiv today after the overnight strike on the Pivdennyi Bridge, as a result of which it was completely closed. Traffic on Paton Bridge from the right bank to the left bank was completely restricted. Metro Bridge was closed in the direction of the right bank