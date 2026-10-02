What is celebrated on October 2 in Ukraine and around the world

On October 2, the world observes the UN-sponsored International Day of Non-Violence, World Farmed Animals Day, and World Smile Day. India celebrates Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, while Guinea celebrates Independence Day. According to the new-style church calendar, the hieromartyr Cyprian and the martyr Justina are commemorated, while according to the old style, the holy martyrs Trophimus, Sabbatius, and Dorimedon are remembered, reports UNN.

International Day of Non-Violence

An official international UN observance established by a resolution of the General Assembly in 2007. The day is timed to coincide with the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of India's independence movement and the founder of the philosophy and strategy of nonviolent resistance.

The event aims to promote the ideas of peace and tolerance, protect human rights, reject armed aggression, and resolve sociopolitical conflicts through dialogue, education, and civic awareness.

World Day for Farmed Animals (WDFA)

Established in 1983 by the Movement for the Rights of Farmed Animals, it is also timed to coincide with the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, who was a consistent advocate of humane treatment for all living things.

The event highlights the problem of the mass industrial raising, slaughter, and suffering of billions of farmed animals worldwide, calling for the humanization of animal husbandry standards, ethical consumption, and the promotion of plant-based food alternatives.

World Smile Day

An unofficial international holiday observed on the first Friday of October since 1999. The holiday was founded by American artist Harvey Ball, who created the famous graphic symbol—a smiling yellow face—in 1963.

The event is held under the motto "Do an act of kindness. Help at least one person smile!" and encourages people to show genuine kindness, engage in positive emotional exchange, and support those experiencing hardship.

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Guinea Independence Day

The main national holiday of the West African country, commemorating the events of October 2, 1958, when Guinea became the first among the French colonies of Tropical Africa to reject the French Community project in a referendum and officially proclaim full state sovereignty under the leadership of Ahmed Sékou Touré.

Gandhi Jayanti in India

An official public holiday and one of India's three national days, established in honor of the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi—the "Father of the Nation."

On this day, ceremonial wreath-laying ceremonies, joint prayers by representatives of all the country's religious denominations, and cultural and educational events dedicated to preserving Gandhi's legacy take place near the Raj Ghat memorial in New Delhi.

Grandparents' Day in Italy (Festa dei Nonni)

An official holiday established by the Italian Parliament in 2005 to emphasize the exceptional role of the older generation in raising young people and preserving family values.

The date was chosen for a reason: in the Catholic tradition, October 2 is the feast of the Guardian Angels, symbolically emphasizing the protective and caregiving role of grandfathers and grandmothers in the family.

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Day of Remembrance of the Hieromartyr Cyprian, the Martyr Justina, and the Martyr Theoctistus

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate the hieromartyr Cyprian, the martyr Justina, and the martyr Theoctistus. Cyprian was a renowned pagan magus and sorcerer in Antioch who, using pagan incantations, attempted to seduce the virtuous Christian maiden Justina at the request of a young man named Aglaias.

Seeing that all his magic was powerless against Justina's prayerful sign of the cross, Cyprian believed in Christ, burned his books of sorcery, was baptized, later became a bishop, and, together with Justina, suffered martyrdom under Diocletian in 304.

The blessed Andrew, the fool-for-Christ, is also remembered on this day.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate the holy martyrs Trophimus, Sabbatius, and Dorimedon, who suffered for their faith during the reign of Emperor Probus in the 3rd century in Antioch, displaying unshakable courage during torture.

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