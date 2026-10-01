Merz warned of new hybrid attacks by Russia and promised support for Ukraine

$44.680.1850.720.21
ukenru
04:10 PM • 10882 views
Ukraine uses FP-7 ballistic missile for the first time — Zelenskyy (video)Video
02:54 PM • 18744 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in Ukraine
02:32 PM • 13888 views
MiG-29 pilot Marat Mambetov from the "Ghost of Kyiv" brigade was killed in combat
12:45 PM • 18309 views
The Murder of Iryna Farion: Zinchenko Sentenced
Exclusive
12:29 PM • 27690 views
Education underground in 2026: how many shelters have been funded and safe schools built
October 1, 11:41 AM • 22747 views
The Southern Bridge in Kyiv has no critical damage after the Russian attack — what is happening with traffic and the metro
Exclusive
October 1, 10:30 AM • 38736 views
Ukraine continues to strike Russia: what has changed in the deep-strike campaign in SeptemberPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 09:17 AM • 26583 views
Can a mobilized employee be dismissed — a lawyer's clarification
October 1, 08:00 AM • 24972 views
Outage schedules have been canceled, but this may change - which regions should prepare
October 1, 07:56 AM • 23261 views
The warhead of the drone that crashed into a school in Kyiv did not detonate — 104 children were inside the buildingVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
1.8m/s
63%
761mm
Popular news
A "Shahed" strike on a school in Kyiv — what the educational institution looks like after the Russian attack (photo report)PhotoVideoOctober 1, 10:07 AM • 24698 views
Reports emerged online about an assassination attempt against Fire Point co-founder — Shtilerman respondedOctober 1, 11:22 AM • 10576 views
Nicolas Cage called the Marvel Cinematic Universe "glamorized wrestling"02:22 PM • 11036 views
The Germany national team coach is outraged by claims that his team is "not white enough"02:45 PM • 10503 views
Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat was left without his inheritance — who will share the millions03:10 PM • 9126 views
Publications
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in Ukraine02:54 PM • 18747 views
Education underground in 2026: how many shelters have been funded and safe schools built
Exclusive
12:29 PM • 27694 views
Ukraine continues to strike Russia: what has changed in the deep-strike campaign in SeptemberPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 10:30 AM • 38739 views
On this day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Lyman from the Russian occupiersVideoOctober 1, 04:00 AM • 60471 views
In Ukraine, 5 response levels have been developed for schools in the event of power and heating outages — how educational institutions will operateSeptember 30, 05:01 PM • 60980 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Iryna Terekh
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Denys Shtilerman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Germany
Kaliningrad Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In celebration of selling 50 million copies, the Metro 2033 and Last Light series will receive a major updatePhoto04:41 PM • 3088 views
Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat was left without his inheritance — who will share the millions03:10 PM • 9424 views
The Germany national team coach is outraged by claims that his team is "not white enough"02:45 PM • 10658 views
Nicolas Cage called the Marvel Cinematic Universe "glamorized wrestling"02:22 PM • 11183 views
Europe assesses the ranking of the strongest passports - where does Ukraine stand?September 30, 02:02 PM • 63785 views
Actual
ATACMS
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Mikoyan MiG-29

Merz warned of new hybrid attacks by Russia and promised support for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 432 views

Friedrich Merz said that Germany was preparing for new hybrid attacks by Russia. He promised to support Ukraine ahead of a harsh winter.

Merz warned of new hybrid attacks by Russia and promised support for Ukraine
Photo: REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler Purchase Licensing Rights

On Thursday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned that Germany is facing a growing number of hybrid attacks from Russia and promised to continue supporting Ukraine ahead of what is likely to be the harshest winter since the start of Russia’s invasion in 2022, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

The publication notes that German authorities have repeatedly warned that Russia is waging a hybrid campaign involving drone attacks and cyberattacks, accusing Moscow of being involved in an attempted drone attack on Leipzig Airport in August.

"We are preparing for new hybrid attacks, including serious ones," Merz said during a speech at the presentation of the 2026 Westphalian Peace Prize to the NATO Alliance.

Moscow rejects the accusations made by Western governments and intelligence services.

Meanwhile, speaking on Thursday at a forum of experts on Russia, dictator Vladimir Putin said that Moscow does not intend to attack foreign factories producing weapons for Ukraine, but that Russian special services must closely monitor this area.

Merz’s position and that of his conservative political force weakened significantly after elections in two eastern German states last month, in which the far-right party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) won.

The AfD criticizes Germany and its Western allies for providing billions of euros in military aid to Ukraine. The party seeks to restore relations with Moscow and resume supplies of cheap oil and gas, which were halted in 2022.

Putin, against the backdrop of nuclear threats, made a statement on international conflicts and "catastrophic scenarios"01.10.26, 19:03 • 2354 views

In addition

Merz said that Germany wants to restore "stable, predictable relations with Russia" at the right moment, adding that there are currently no signs that Moscow is ready to end the war in Ukraine.

"We do not seek to humiliate the Russian people or destabilize the Russian state. But Russia must end the war and refrain from hybrid attacks on Europe," he said.

Merz, who initiated the allocation of hundreds of billions of euros to rebuild Germany’s armed forces, noted that Ukraine is likely facing its harshest winter since Russia’s invasion and that Germany, as the most powerful state in Central Europe, bears a special responsibility to provide assistance. "We are not mediators; we stand on the side of freedom, and that is why we stand with Ukraine."

Merz said that Germany and its allies cannot allow themselves to be divided by hybrid attacks, social media campaigns, or the "slogans of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and its Russian patrons."

Even with nuclear weapons — Putin threatens to use all types of weaponry01.10.26, 20:03 • 1580 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineNews of the World
Cyberattack
Russian propaganda
Social network
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Alternative for Germany
NATO
Leipzig
Friedrich Merz
Europe
Germany
Ukraine