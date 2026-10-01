The warhead of the drone that crashed into a school in Kyiv did not detonate — 104 children were inside the building

The warhead of the Russian drone that crashed into a school in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district did not detonate. At the time of the attack, 104 children and 60 staff members were in the educational institution. This was reported by Serhii Movенко, head of the Solomianskyi District State Administration, writes UNN.

The warhead of the UAV that crashed into a school in Kyiv did not detonate. It was found on the second floor of the educational institution - Movенко reported.

At the time of the impact, 104 children and 60 staff members were in the school. There were no fatalities or injuries.

An evacuation is currently underway.

The video shows the moment of the explosion captured by cameras

An enemy drone struck a school in Kyiv during classes — the children were in the shelter