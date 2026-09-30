In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, half of the September hearings did not take place

$44.860.0550.930.05
ukenru
05:01 PM • 4100 views
In Ukraine, 5 response levels have been developed for schools in the event of power and heating outages — how educational institutions will operate
03:43 PM • 11063 views
Emergency power outages were introduced in three regions due to Russian strikes
03:41 PM • 12768 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, half of the September hearings did not take placePhoto
03:01 PM • 11812 views
Russia used a drone with a warhead for the first time to destroy supports and bridges — “Flash”
02:50 PM • 13388 views
Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv
01:31 PM • 19189 views
The first ground frosts are expected in the Kyiv region as early as tomorrow; other regions should prepare
12:30 PM • 23675 views
Flydubai incident: Ukrainian and Russian pilots were indeed on board and helped land the plane — media
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 31268 views
The Ministry of Finance expects proposals from the aviation industry to develop a unified approach to the taxation of aircraft leasing
September 30, 10:07 AM • 23154 views
Incident aboard Flydubai aircraft: Media learned that one pilot was of Omani origin and the other EmiratiVideo
September 30, 08:44 AM • 25094 views
The main target of the Russian strike was energy infrastructure in Kyiv and the region, Zelenskyy saysVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
1.8m/s
60%
758mm
Popular news
Pilots of Ukrainian and Russian origin got into a fight during a flight — what is known about the incident on board FlydubaiVideoSeptember 30, 09:17 AM • 28326 views
More than half of Ukraine’s F-16s have become inoperable due to repair delays12:28 PM • 16082 views
Fire Point uses data from strikes by Russian Iskander missiles and North Korean missiles in the development of FreyjaVideo12:46 PM • 29207 views
Generators, wells, and mobile boiler houses: how Kyiv hospitals are preparing for winter01:07 PM • 25321 views
Europe assesses the ranking of the strongest passports - where does Ukraine stand?02:02 PM • 18096 views
Publications
In Ukraine, 5 response levels have been developed for schools in the event of power and heating outages — how educational institutions will operate05:01 PM • 4118 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, half of the September hearings did not take placePhoto03:41 PM • 12774 views
Generators, wells, and mobile boiler houses: how Kyiv hospitals are preparing for winter01:07 PM • 25447 views
Fire Point uses data from strikes by Russian Iskander missiles and North Korean missiles in the development of FreyjaVideo12:46 PM • 29334 views
The Ministry of Finance expects proposals from the aviation industry to develop a unified approach to the taxation of aircraft leasing
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 31273 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Andriy Sybiha
Petro Poroshenko
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Germany
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Europe assesses the ranking of the strongest passports - where does Ukraine stand?02:02 PM • 18195 views
The "Sheva" beloved by the entire country — Zelenskyy emotionally congratulated Shevchenko on his anniversaryVideoSeptember 29, 07:04 PM • 47609 views
Shevchenko ended up at “Milan” thanks to a VHS tape — media outlets recalled “Sheva’s” move to ItalyVideoSeptember 29, 05:12 PM • 52794 views
Another child of Jolie and Pitt has dropped father's surnameVideoSeptember 29, 01:55 PM • 55775 views
"Angel" Victoria's Secret Barbara Palvin has become a mother for the first timeSeptember 29, 02:04 AM • 62840 views
Actual
Heating
Film
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Technology

In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, half of the September hearings did not take place

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12789 views

The court scheduled 13 hearings in September in the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors. However, motions to postpone the hearings, requests for the judge’s recusal, and the non-appearance of participants in the proceedings once again delayed the proceedings.

In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, half of the September hearings did not take place

For September, in the case involving Odrex doctors, the court scheduled 13 hearings at once—a schedule that was supposed to allow it to make progress in examining the evidence and move on to hearing the medical expert. However, nearly half of the hearings did not take place or were postponed: the reasons included motions to adjourn, motions to recuse the judge, non-appearances by participants in the proceedings, and technical circumstances. As a result, the court did not hear the key expert in September after all, UNN writes.

Details

The Kyiv District Court of Odesa continues the trial in the criminal case against Odrex doctors Vitalii Rusakov and Maryna Biełotserkovska, who are accused of committing a criminal offense under Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—improper performance of professional duties by a medical worker. According to the investigation, their actions or inaction may have caused the death of businessman Adnan Kivan.

The proceedings have stalled because of motions by the defense to postpone hearings, motions for the judge’s recusal, and the defendants’ non-appearances. Of the 13 hearings scheduled for September, six took place. In seven other instances, the hearing was postponed or the court was unable to proceed to consideration of the case on its merits.

The series of disruptions has already drawn a reaction from the court itself. After Rusakov’s lawyers asked to postpone two consecutive hearings because they were participating in other proceedings, presiding Judge Viktor Chaplytskyi found the reasons for their non-appearance unjustified and said he would forward the information to the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar. The commission must now assess whether the defense lawyers’ actions constitute a disciplinary offense.

Discrediting the court and pressuring the victims — what is happening in the Odrex Case?02.09.26, 12:30 • 72227 views

Oleksandr Sytnykov, a retired judge of the Higher Administrative Court of Ukraine, previously explained to UNN that if lawyers’ non-appearances or motions systematically block the progress of a case, the court cannot limit itself to recording yet another postponement. Ensuring that proceedings are considered within a reasonable time is the court’s own duty, so the presiding judge must respond to possible delays in the proceedings.

Andrii Misiats, acting head of the Higher Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar, also drew attention to the systematic nature of such non-appearances.

A combination of non-appearances may indicate not an accidental violation, but a certain pattern of behavior by the lawyer and his bad-faith attitude toward his professional duties

—Misiats said.

And this is despite the fact that, since May, the court has been unable to move on to hearing the medical expert. The expert is to analyze the medical records, expert conclusions, compliance with treatment protocols, and explain the medical component of the possible causal link between the doctors’ actions and Adnan Kivan’s death. The final assessment of the evidence and questions of guilt is made exclusively by the court.

It should be noted that this is already the court’s second attempt to reach this stage. The previous time, in May, when the expert arrived at court, Rusakov’s defense raised the issue of changing the venue.

The regular motions filed by the lawyers for the accused doctors, which may appear to be procedural maneuvers, have a potentially much broader consequence than simply delaying the proceedings. Lawyers interviewed by UNN did not rule out that the combination of such actions could be aimed at allowing the statute of limitations in the case to expire. If this scenario materializes, the accused doctors may avoid liability even if the court of first instance finds them guilty.

Two patients - two tragedies, one doctor: what is known about oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska, who is on trial for medical negligence04.06.26, 14:35 • 57758 views

Yevhen Tsarenko

HealthCrimes and emergenciesPublications
Odrex
Odesa